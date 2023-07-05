Kamal Haasan is considered to be one of the most respected and influential figures in Indian cinema. He is well known for his versatility, intense performances, and commitment to quality cinema. However, more than his films, he often made headlines for his personal life.

One of the biggest controversies that surrounded the actor in the 1980s was his affair with actor Sarika. The veteran actor at that time was married to dancer Vani Ganapathy. He eventually left his wife, but the process was a painful one for all parties involved.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Back in 2000, Kamal Haasan appeared on Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, wherein he revealed that he and Sarika tried to end their relationship many times as he was a married man at the time. He accepted that the marriage had not been working for a while, and he was unhappy. “It wasn’t working, at least for me. I won’t lie. It went beyond caring, it became harsh, and I wanted to be happy,” he said.

Given the circumstances, they made an attempt to prevent the relationship, according to Sarika. Kamal added, “The fact is that she is a very attractive woman. Later on, when we got closer when your object of desire was coming nearer and nearer, you realise you wanted more. You wanted to fall in love, which I couldn’t afford. I didn’t want it to end there, I wasn’t even sure I wanted it to happen. It was very painful.”

Sarika said she realised she was in love with Kamal Haasan when things around them got really tough. But gradually, they lost interest. “I realised I was in love with him when things were very bad, and we really, at some point, didn’t care how bad they were. I think that’s when you realise it’s not just fun times,” she said.

Sarika was then known as “the other woman,” and the world was quite judgmental of her. “Being the other woman is one of the worst corners to be in because at that point, all the people who are abusing you, hating you, they are all valid. But the pain that you feel, that’s also valid,” she said.

Kamal Haasan and Sarika got married in 1988 and have two daughters – Shruti and Akshara. However, they divorced later in 2002.

Must Read: Pawan Kalyan’s Stardom Working Wonders For ‘Bro The Avatar’, Makers Quoting 100 Crores For Theatrical Rights In Just 2 Telugu States?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News