Bollywood stars enjoy a massive fan following not just in the country but overseas as well. Many of the fans want to meet their favourite stars once in their life. Lucky few get a chance to see their favourite stars. One fan met Legendary actor Kamal Haasan once and he has shared the experience. Scroll down to know more.

The National Award-winning actor and Padma Shri awardee is one of the respected actors in the country. He is well known for his films like Hey Ram, Virumaandi, Dasavathaaram and Vishwaroopam to name a few. He has worked in Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Bengali films.

A user on Reddit, in an old thread, spoke about meeting Kamal Haasan in a store. The user wrote, “Met him while he was shopping for books by Marquis de Sade and any other real-life sado-masochism related books and had a long conversation and helped him out with books. This was while he was shooting for the movie “Alavandhan”. Then he & his then-wife Sarika randomly did a lip-lock in the middle of the store. His elder daughter saw that and dragged her little sister away to the toy section.”

On the work front, the veteran actor is currently shooting for director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s ‘Vikram’. He will also be shooting for Shankar’s ‘Indian 2’. The latest report revealed that the superstar will be teaming up with acclaimed director Vetri Maaran for a film.

Actress Sripriya has confirmed that Kamal Haasan working with Vetri Maaran during a conversation with ETimes. She said, “Only Kamal Haasan can do Papanasam sequel in Tamil. But he doesn’t have time for the sequel amid his busy schedule. Kamal is already tied up with the local body elections and ‘Bigg Boss 5’. Apart from that he also has two projects, one is ‘Vikram’ and another film with director Vetri Maaran.”

