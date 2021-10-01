Advertisement

Muhammad Kutty Panaparambil Ismail, who is famously known by his stage name Mammootty, is an Indian actor and movie producer who works primarily in Malayalam cinema. He is known for movies such as The Priest, Masterpiece, and many more.

The actor recently shared an amazing moment with his fans on his Instagram account. The post by the actor showed an image of and Bollywood Legend Amitabh Bachchan from their younger days. ‘The Great Father’ actor upload this iconic moment from his personal album. By the looks of it, the image seems to have been taken during a film event. Both actors have gone through their share of hardships in the film industry and share a great bond of friendship with each other along with having mutual respect for each other’s work.

On October 1st, Mammootty, on his Instagram account to upload a throwback image with Amitabh Bachchan. He and surely all of his fans got nostalgic seeing the image. While uploading the image, the Shylock actor captioned saying, ‘In conversation with the real Big B.@amitabhbachchan.’

Check out the image below:

Mammootty is jam-packed busy with his shoot schedule which includes his next outing Puzhu which is a Ratheena directorial. The movie will also show Parvathy Thiruvothu alongside the actor.

The movie’s first look and poster were recently revealed and has gained a lot of interest from their fans and followers. The shooting of the movie is predicted to finish soon.

The actor was seen in 2 movies during 2021 that was namely ‘One’ and ‘The Priest’. Both the movies were theatres releases and had received positive responses from the fans. Currently, the actor has been active filming or his next Malayalam movies, Bheeshma Parvam and Puzhu.

It is also to be noted that recently, Mammootty and Mohanlal earned UAE’s Golden Visa. The actor has also been attending to scripts for his upcoming movies.

