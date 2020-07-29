FRIENDS is one of the most loved sitcoms all over the world. The American sitcom started in 1994 and ended in 2004 but in the last few years it’s popularity has increased manifolds. The fan club of FRIENDS is larger than ever now and people love to watch it again and again. Especially after OTT platforms like Netflix and HBO Max have kept the show alive.

With multiple viewings, fans are also noticing things in the show which they hadn’t earlier.

A fan of the show has recently spotted a pothole in the show and the observation is getting quite popular on the internet lately.

The pothole in the show is related to Phoebe played by Lisa Kudrow and her passport issue. According to it, in season 7 of FRIENDS, Phoebe enjoys a date with her on-off boyfriend David played by Hank Azaria and then he travels to Minsk. As he leaves, an emotional Phoebe tells Joey, played by Matt LeBlanc, that the only guy she has ever been crazy about has gone to Minsk and she won’t be able to see him again. And when Joey suggests her to go and meet him in Belarus, she says that she won’t be able to get the passport.

But the contradiction happens two seasons later when Phoebe and David reunite. Both of them travel to Barbados along with Ross played by David Schwimmer for his palaeontology convention.

A Reddit user has questioned, “Pheobe’s reasoning for not being able to visit David in Minsk was ‘yeah, like they’ll give me a passport’.

“Then how did she go to Barbados for Ross’s conference Hmmmmmmmmmmm.”

Now that’s an interesting one. Do you have an answer to that or should we call the pothole legit?

