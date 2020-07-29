Twilight Films To Make A Comeback With Midnight Sun? Director Catherine Hardwicke Answers

Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke started a franchise to follow back in 2008. Stephenie Meyer has announced that her new book Midnight Sun will be out on August 4. This undoubtedly created a stir on social media which made fans question if Catherine will bring back Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner.

In Twilight, we saw the story of Bella (Kristen Stewart) who falls in love with a vampire Edward (Robert Pattinson). Stephenie’s book Midnight Sun will be on similar lines, but the narrator will be Edward this time around.

In a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, Catherine Hardwicke opened up about a movie on Midnight Sun. On being asked what if Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart reprise their roles, she said “We did stay a lot more in Bella’s head.[It] would be fun. It would be fascinating.”

She also added, “Rob is Batman now… and Kristen is in a million beautiful projects. Who knows what would happen.”

Catherine talked about the Digital ComicCon@home this year; she said, “It was so much fun to be there. I can’t believe I’m not seeing all the costumes and taking all the photos. It’s just so different, but we gotta think positive. Every day was so fun there. You know, your eyes are just, like, popping out of your head. I just love being there at the real deal.”

She also reminiscences the days when Twilight team stormed the Comic-Con panel. She said, “That was absolutely crazy… Our whole panel, we stepped out on that stage, and people were just going crazy. People treated Rob and Kristen like rock stars… Everybody was about to faint. It was so thrilling.”

