Jennifer Lopez, along with fiancé Alex Rodriguez, bought a massive home in Malibu in 2019. The house was previously owned by Entourage actor, Jeremy Piven.

The house is spread over 4,400 square feet with three levels and has five bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms and over 50 feet of private beach. It also has glass walls and huge terraces at every level. Not to forget, the house overlooks the Pacific Ocean!

The Los Angeles Times reports that the couple, who had bought the house for $6.6 million from Piven, are all ready to sell it for $7.99 million. Carl Gambino holds the listing of the house at Compass.

It is rumoured that HGTV star, Joanna Gaines, remodelled the home after she was seen with the couple at the Malibu property in March 2019.

A source, while talking to PEOPLE, said, “Jennifer wanted to walk the space with Joanna in person. They’re both extremely busy, but it’s hard to take on any kind of home project without actually seeing the space.”

Talking about Gaines and the new home, Lopez said on The Ellen Degeneres Show, “We got a little fixer-upper next to the water, and we were like, ‘Oh, we gotta fix this up, it’s really a house that needs work,’. I was like, wouldn’t it be amazing to have [Gaines] do it for us? But she doesn’t do anything outside of Waco, like nothing.”

Lopez is a big fan of Joanna Gaines and Chip Gaines’ show Fixer Upper.

After Alex Rodriguez surprised Jennifer with a FaceTime call with Gaines, the couples have become good friends.

