Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz Wedding: Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Top The Guest List Along With Sir Elton John

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz got engaged recently and ever since then the good wishes have been pouring in for the couple. Reportedly the two are getting married soon but the dates haven’t been revealed yet.

Recently the Beckhams including David Beckham and Victoria Beckham went on a luxurious trip to Italy with their kids Romeo, Cruz, Harper, Seven and the newly engaged couple. Pictures from their trip went viral on the internet in literally no time.

According to The Sun, the Beckhams are planning the wedding dates of Brooklyn and Nicola to match the schedule of the Duke & Duchess of Sussex.

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham are close friends with The Royals i.e. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and were also invited to their wedding back in 2018.

A source close to the publication revealed: “Brooklyn’s wedding will be one of the most star-studded weddings of all time thanks to his parents”.

The source further added, “Prince Harry and Meghan are top of the pile as David and Victoria are good friends with them and know their attendance would make the day even more special. Their schedules are so hectic that David and Victoria want to get their invitations out as quickly as possible.”

The guests’ lists also include Sir Elton John who happens to be the godfather of Brooklyn Beckham.

David Beckham has been friends with the Royals since a very long time and it’ll be no surprise if they attend his sons’ wedding.

We can’t wait for more details to fill in. For more information, stick to Koimoi.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!