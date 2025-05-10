In January 2025, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck officially finalized their divorce after getting married in 2022 and separating in 2024. But the mansion they bought and renovated for their happily ever after is still up for grabs. They purchased the Beverly Hills location for $60.8 million in 2023. But after they separated, they thought to put it up for sale for around $65 million. Soon after, the estate was listed on the market for $68 million. A buyer offered $64 million for it, and they accepted, but a death in the family led to them pulling out. Here’s what we know about the place.

Inside Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s $61M Mansion

According to Page Six, the gorgeous mansion is located in one of the “most exclusive and secure enclaves” and offers “breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains.” The sparkling three-story estate is 46,000 square feet and has double gates to ensure privacy and security.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

It boasts 12 bedrooms, 24 full bathrooms, a 12-car garage, and a parking area for about 80 vehicles. Built in 2000, per the portal, the mansion has a separate 5,000-square-foot guest penthouse, a caretaker house, and a two-bedroom guardhouse. There’s a lot more than the house has to offer.

The estate consists of an indoor sports complex, a fully equipped gym, a boxing ring, a sports lounge, basketball and pickleball courts, and a bar. Apart from the above, it features an elevator, built-in appliances, multiple dining and living rooms, and a beautiful zero-edge pool to top off the luxury.

Per the portal, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck dropped the asking price to $59.95 million. It has previously been confirmed that the former couple has agreed to split all profits from the mansion’s sale. Though separated, they maintain a cordial relationship with one another for their kids, who go to the same school. Jennifer shares her two kids with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Ben shares his kids with his former wife, Jennifer Garner.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

Jennifer Lopez On Divorce From Ben Affleck

In a recent interview, Lopez revealed that she told her kids about the divorce and promised they would see a stronger and better version of her. “Everybody goes through hard times in their life,” she explained in conversation with El Pais.

“And it’s what you do in those moments that really does define you. Not the relationship, not the man: what defines you is what you’re doing with the experiences that you’re faced with. I take those experiences, whether they’re good or bad, and I bind them,” the 55-year-old star told the portal.

She revealed that it was a hard time, but she healed through reading and self-growth.“I read a lot of books on childhood, marriage, relationships, styles of love, the brain, science,” Jennifer explained her whole process.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood

Must Read: Inside Kylie Jenner & Timothee Chalamet’s $22K Italy Suite: Marble Bathrooms, French Carpets & Jacuzzi

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News