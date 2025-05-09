Earlier this week, the 2025 Met Gala took over headlines as stars came to attend the biggest fashion night of the year. Names like Priyanka Chopra, Zendaya, Rihanna, Sabrina Carpenter, and many more attended the event dressed per their interpretations of the theme. Hailey Bieber was also one of the attendees.

However, her husband, Justin Bieber, was missing in action. But while he was not on the red carpet, he was allegedly busy working on his next album in an Iceland-based studio. Fans are excited to see what this new sound will be like, and here’s everything we know about his potential icy trip to record some music.

Was Justin Bieber Missing From The 2025 Met Gala Due To His Album Recording In Iceland?

Justin reportedly flew to Iceland, where they checked into Floki Studios at Deplar Farm, a famous remote studio. He was accompanied by several musicians and collaborators from the upcoming album. The group stayed at the Eleven Deplar Farm hotel in Ólafsfjörður, Iceland, which was beautifully isolated.

The lodge is surrounded by mountains and rivers and is often picked by celebrities who need some solitude to work on their music. It comes with a fully equipped Floki recording studio. As per People, Justin Bieber “seemed at peace, and the Iceland setting seemed like it was the perfect retreat.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

According to a hotel representative, Justin and his group “disappeared into the quiet brilliance of Flóki Studios, tapping into the inspiration born from seclusion and untamed beauty.” Apart from working on music, they also indulged in cold plunges, fireside sauna sessions, heli-snowboarding, fat biking, and ice lattes, making for a productive as well as fun trip.

The studio has “world-class recording equipment, control, isolation, live and lounge areas in an off-the-grid setting,” specifically “designed to eliminate distractions so artists can focus on their music.” As per The US Sun, Justin “is doing what he does best right now, turning his pain into art.”

“Despite reports, he does have good people around him, including friends he’s had for years,” the source told the portal. For the unversed, there were a lot of rumors about how Justin Bieber was alone and detaching from his friend circle. His behavior has also been scrutinized and vilified on the Internet lately.

Be it how he looked, what he wore, where he went, what content he posted, and more so. His team repeatedly stated that things are fine and not to spread lies and narratives, but reports claimed he needed help and was not fit. Regardless, it is to be seen when he puts out his next music album.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Are Gisele Bundchen & Joaquim Valente Planning A Beach Wedding In Brazil After The Birth Of Their Child? Here’s What Report Says

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News