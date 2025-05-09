Months after giving birth to her third child and her very first with boyfriend Joaquim Valente, Gisele Bundchen has been enjoying herself and soaking up some family time. She skipped the 2025 Met Gala for the same reason and was recently spotted on the beach with Karlie Kloss and Ivanka Trump.

Their getaway to Costa Rica seemed like a relaxing and fun outing, but it seems they have other plans in mind. As per a brand-new report, Gisele and Joaquim are allegedly planning their dream beach wedding now that their first child, a baby boy, was born in February. Here’s what we know.

Gisele Bundchen & Joaquim Valente Planning To Tie The Knot In Brazil?

According to Life & Style Magazine, Brazilian natives are planning a beautiful native wedding. “It will definitely be a great party on the beach, with an open bar and dancing until dawn,” stated an insider. The couple reportedly wants “traditional Brazilian touches” to the ceremony.

These include “pinning money to her wedding dress” and “late-night pastries.” The source felt, “Being with someone from their country makes everything so much easier because they think the same way about many things thanks to their shared background,” referring to their homeland.

Gisele Bundchen was married to NFL star Tom Brady from 2009 to 2022. Their wedding was celebrated in California and Costa Rica, but she would’ve loved “something bigger in her home country. ” Finally, this is her bright and blazing chance to make all those dreams come true.

Gisele’s kids with Tom, namely Ben and Vivian, are also reported to be heavily involved in the upcoming wedding. Apart from a Brazilian wedding, they are said to also be hosting a party in Miami, where they live right now. “They won’t announce anything until after they’re married,” per the source.

Will Tom Brady Be Invited To Gisele Bundchen & Joaquim Valente’s Wedding?

“Gisele’s a happy bride-to-be, savoring this time with Joaquim. He’s telling her to plan whatever her heart desires; pals say Joaquim’s content if she is,” the report alleged. As for Tom, the news of the wedding is bound to be hard for him, but there is no certainty if he will be invited to the ceremony.

“He was preoccupied with football for a lot of the time he and Gisele were together. She sacrificed so much for him and his NFL career,” the insider pointed out and claimed that Gisele almost never wanted to get married again after that hard experience, “but Joaquim changed everything.”

