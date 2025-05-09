Netflix might still be the home of spooky teens and supernatural towns, but its spotlight has been drifting steadily eastward and further out into the world. In 2025, its appetite for international content is stronger than ever, especially when it comes to K-dramas. That’s hardly surprising given its past wins with titles like When Life Gives You Tangerines and Revelations.

Now, with Squid Game gearing up for its third season later this year, the Korean wave on Netflix isn’t losing momentum any time soon. But Korea isn’t the only passport stamp in Netflix’s growing collection. Its catalog of non-English-language films is thriving as well. Take Under Paris, for example. That French shark thriller became the second most-watched non-English language movie in Netflix’s history, racking up over 102 million views.

Just ahead of it is Troll from Norway, holding the top spot with 103 million. Both are now getting sequels, cementing the idea that global stories are more than just side dishes, they’re main course material.

Exterritorial: The Bilingual Thriller Making Waves

Now, a new contender named Exterritorial has taken the stage. This gripping mystery thriller, which dropped on April 30, not only crept through the rankings but stormed the gates as well.

Set against the high-stakes backdrop of a missing child at a US consulate, the story throws its lead, played by German actress Jeanne Goursaud, into a world of espionage and cover-ups. The dialogue flips between German and English, adding to its global flavor, and the ensemble, featuring Dougray Scott, Lera Abova, Kayode Akinyemi, and Lara Babalola, holds it all together with taut performances.

The film has been directed and written by Christian Zübert.

Toppling Tom Hardy Was No Easy Feat

Exterritorial bulldozed its way to the number one spot on Netflix’s US movie chart within a single day of release, knocking Tom Hardy’s Havoc down a peg after its five-day reign. That’s no small feat, considering Hardy’s gritty lone-wolf action flick was built to dominate, but Exterritorial outpaced it with sheer tension and a bilingual punch.

Both films share that adrenaline soaked one person against the world vibe, something audiences never seem to tire of since John Wick redefined the formula. But this latest chart shake-up says something louder and that is international and bilingual films aren’t just catching up, they’re setting the pace.

