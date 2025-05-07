Fans have been waiting with bated breath for the last season of Squid Game. It is probably one of the most anticipated K-dramas of this year. And while everyone is just getting ready for what’s coming next in the final chapter, the series has dropped its teaser on May 6, 2025, leaving everyone baffled. It stars Lee Jung-Jae, Lee Byung-Hun, Wi Ha-Joon, and others in important roles.

The global sensational K-drama that began revolving around childhood games, turning into blood-soaked nightmares to earn some money, is currently heading towards the last leg. The series has scheduled its premiere date for June 27, 2025, on Netflix. Now, ahead of the third season, let’s look at the 3 things that we can expect from the drama. Scroll ahead to read.

Lee Jung-Jae returns as Seong Gi-Hun, but at what cost?

As the teaser shows, Lee Jung-Jae, who plays Seong Gi-Hun, player number 456, returns in the gaming arena in a coffin. In Squid Game season 1, he had won 45.6 billion KRW (USD 31.5 million) but had understood the truth behind these games and what brutality happens. So, he decided to join the game in the second season to prevent it from killing more people. But things didn’t go according to his plan, and the season ends with a drastic twist where he loses his closest friend and ally.

In Season 3, we can expect him to go crazy after returning alive from the situation. He might get ripped off between his internal fights along the external battles. In addition to him, players Myung-Gi (Im Si-Wan), Yong-Sik (Yang Dong-Eun), Geum-Ja (Kang Ae-Shim), and Jun-Hee (Jo Yuri) are also returning in the final chapter. Although we don’t know what their future is going to be. Cho Hyun-Ju (Park Sung-Hoon), who once led the team in a battle, came back in search of Dae-Ho (Kang Ha-Neul), who was supposed to collect weapons, but what happens to them next is also yet to be discovered.

Deadlier games to be included?

The official teaser of Squid Game 3 has been released, and according to the clip, Hwang Jun-Ho (Wi Ha-Joon), the detective, returns in the scenario as he continues to figure out the integral details of this game. He can be seen checking the control room, whereas No-Eul (Par Gyu-Young) appears to be taking a peek into the restricted area of the building. However, the red-blue ball game seems to be creating chaos as the players pit against each other with Gi-Hun leading one team. The teaser trailer hints at deadlier games that are yet to come this season.

One of the major additions is probably the male counterpart of the eerie doll, Young Hee, Chul Su. Lee Byung-Hun can be seen returning as the Front Man after deceiving the whole team by disguising himself as one of the players. But why there is a sound of cry of a baby at the end of the teaser is unknown to us. This left the viewers on edge.

Difference in visuals and tonality?

Instead of the floral decor, Netflix’s Squid Game 3 will have more grim and grotesque visuals as we are in the last chapter of this series. No more childlike setting that we have seen in the past seasons. Bloodstained floors and suspense-filled music will replace the bright vibes. This time it’s going to be more brutal as the stakes are higher, more lives are at risk, and it’s going to have a battle face-to-face because the consequences have come into the personal space.

The third season will have six episodes that will revolve around betrayal, guilt, power, and survival instincts. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Hwang Dong-Hyuk opened up about Squid Game season 3 and revealed what the audience is in for. He said, “Gi-Hun isn’t just fighting the game anymore—he’s fighting what it turned him into.”

Now, as we wait for the long trailer to know more about what Squid Game 3 promises to deliver in those six-episode arc, check out the teaser below:

Netizens have already gone crazy and shared their theories on the YouTube video’s comment section. One of them wrote, “4th Game is 100% Knives and Keys. Why? Because if u look at 0:21 you can see a knife and if you go to 0:23 you can see a key. There has also been many leaked footage of player 100 with a key and Nam gyu trying to stab someone with a knife. You can also see that in the arena a lot of people have been stabbed. What they do? You try finding a Key and put it into the right door. Players can stab people with knives and steal their keys. If they put the key in the right door they escape.”

Well, what do you think? Are you excited about Squid Game 3?

