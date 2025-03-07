South Korean actor Lee Jung-jae shot to a global level of fame after the success of Squid Game. The drama, which is touted as a commentary on the class divide and social politics, has two seasons so far. Season three of Squid Game is slated to premiere in June 2025. However, Lee Jung-jae is making headlines for a new project in the works. It is a romantic drama nonetheless!

Is Lee Jung-jae starring in a new romantic drama?

As reported by Allkpop, Lee Jung-jae will be seen opposite actress Lim Ji-yeon in a new romantic drama by tvN. Titled Mean Love, the drama follows Im Hyun-jun, an established actor known for his detective roles. His popularity as a detective is such that one of his characters, Kang Pil-gu has become a household name. He grows frustrated by the typecast and seeks to break out of the image. He takes up the challenge to star in romantic comedies, but it isn’t easy.

Lim Ji-yeon is Wi Jung-shin, a high-profile journalist who is shifted to the entertainment beat from the political news section after uncovering a high-profile corruption scandal. This switch comes as a challenge to her and she eventually crosses paths with Im Hyun-jun. The constant run-ins eventually develop into something more.

The secondary cast of Mean Love consists of Kim Ji-hoon as Joo Jae-hyung, a sports journalist from a wealthy family, whereas Seo Ji-hye is a commanding newsroom leader and guide to her team. She eventually ends up in a love affair as well. Kim Hyun-jin is Im Sun-woo, Hyun-jun’s younger sibling, and Jin Ho-eun plays Wi Hong-shin, Jung-shin’s younger brother.

The internet is also buzzing with concerns about the age gap between Lee Jung-jae and Lim Ji-yeon. Lee is 18 years Lim’s senior and fans are concerned if it would serve any good to have such a huge age gap in this day and age. Fans would rather have Kim Ji-hoon and Lim Ji-yeon romance on screen than have a big age gap between the lead couple.

The release date and additional details for Mean Love are yet to be announced.

