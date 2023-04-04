In recent years, romantic Korean shows have been ruling online streaming platforms, and viewers are loving it. But while these rom-coms are great, one cannot deny that Korean filmmakers are unbeatable when it comes to thrillers and horrors. Its current example is the show, The Glory, that’s currently Netflix. The second part of the disturbing series released on March 10, and the audience is mighty impressed with its antagonist, Lim Ji-yeon’s realistic performance.

Ji-yeon started her career with small trivial roles in short films and plays. She gained recognition from the feature film Obsession and won many awards for the same. Her impressive performances in the movie Treacherous and the series High Society put her on the radar as one of the most promising Korean actresses. She has played a negative character for the first time, and she recently opened up about its challenges.

The Glory is a disturbing thriller drama that talks about the sensitive topic of bullying. It revolves around Moon Dong-eun, played by Song Hye-kyo, a Semyeong Elementary School teacher. She is on her journey to take revenge on the students who bullied her when she was in school. Dong-eun has targeted the kids of her bullies, one of them being Park Yeon-jin’s, played by Lim Ji-yeon, daughter. While the actress plays the role of a weather presenter, she was a ruthless bully during her school days. She physically abused Dong-eun and was the queen bee of her bully gang.

As per South China Morning Post, during an interview, Lim Ji-yeon talked about her character in detail. She said, “When I played the character, I wanted the whole world to hate me. When I take on a role for a project, I try to make viewers love and relate to my character. But I’ve never had to develop a character to be hated. And there was a catharsis that came from it.”

Despite playing positive roles in all her earlier shows and movies, Ji-yeon has proved her talent as a skilled artist by playing a believable antagonist in The Glory. While talking about taking the risk of taking up a negative role, she said, “I’ve always wanted to play an antagonist. But I just vaguely thought that maybe when I have more experience, like in my 40s, I would be offered such a role … but then Yeon-jin came and it was such a good opportunity.”

The Glory is an excellent show on Netflix if you are a K-drama and psychological thriller lover. Lim Ji-yeon’s performance is surely going to blow you away!

