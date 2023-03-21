The recently released K-drama The Glory is currently streaming on Netflix and receiving rave reviews from the audience. But a few days ago, there were some reports suggesting that the series and the filmmaker have been continuously bashed as the director Ahn Gil Ho was himself a bully in his teens, and now he made a show that portrayed bringing bullies to justice. What an irony! Even though the director denied it at first, he has now finally admitted to it. Scroll below to read more about it.

‘The Glory’ stars Song Hye-kyo in the lead female role, who is infamously known for her performance in Descendants of the Sun. The actress has been garnering a lot of appreciation for portraying such a strong character with a lot of strength and poise.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, coming back to the controversy. There were reports that Ahn Gil Ho was a school bully himself, and even though he had denied all those speculations, now the Netflix-hit series The Glory’s director admitted to it. As per The Korean Herald, the director’s lawyer stated he was 17 years old when he had bullied his schoolmates in the Philippines.

Ahn Gil Ho’s lawyer Kim Mun-hui revealed that the director had acted that way because his friends teased his then-girlfriend. He said, “Director Ahn said he wants to ask for forgiveness from deep within his heart and would like to meet in person or communicate through the phone to convey his apology to those affected.”

This came to light when Korea JoongAng Daily highlighted a chat site which mentioned the irony of the filmmaker directing a story about bringing bullies to justice when he himself was a bully in his teens. This brought a major controversy regarding the series The Glory as well. Apparently, the incident had happened back in 1996 in an international school.

The Glory streams on Netflix in two parts.

What are your thoughts about the director Ahn Gil Ho’s reaction to the controversy? Let us know!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates!

Must Read: Tom Cruise Could Have Earned Well Above $100 Million From Top Gun: Maverick If It Was Not For Paramount’s Deal?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News