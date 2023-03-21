Miley Cyrus and her godmother, Dolly Parton, have shared quite a fantastic bond that has been admired by the showbiz industry. As both do not share any blood relation, it is said that Dolly was close to Miley’s father, Billy Ray. However, during a conversation, Dolly once compared Miley with Shirley Temple.

Dolly supported Miley right through the start of her career, acting like a godmother and always standing by her side. While comparing her with Shirley, Dolly talked about how Disney fans want to ‘punish’ Miley. Read on to find out what she had to say!

During a conversation with The Guardian, Dolly Parton talked about the harsh treatment her “little friend Miley Cyrus” has been getting from the press and Disney fans. She said, “We’re punishing her for growing up, just like we did to Shirley Temple.” The defensive statement came in reference to the negative attention that Cyrus was getting from the media.

“If she needs my opinion on something, I will surely give it, and there have been times we’ve talked,” added Dolly Parton. The godmother also added that she has never interfered with Miley’s decisions and life, as she never tried to advise the Disney star. “But I would never dream of calling her and saying, ‘Well, why are you doing this?’ or, ‘You shouldn’t do this or that,’” said Dolly Parton.

Both celebrities, Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus have had successful careers in the entertainment industry and made their name. At the beginning of Miley’s career, Dolly Parton wanted her goddaughter Miley Cyrus “to find her own place and wings and learn to fly”. However, after all the brawls, Miley Cyrus is in the news for her feud with her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth. Along with that, the singer is highly enjoying the success of the recent breakup anthem, ‘Flowers’, which has emerged as a chartbuster hit worldwide.

