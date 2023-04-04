BTS’ youngest member Jungkook is undoubtedly one of the most admired celebrities on the planet. As he has a massive fan following amongst the younger generation, he definitely has a lot of female attention. The BTS member has recently been spotted as a desi guy as he grooves to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer song, Kesariya. The fan-made edit video has been going viral, which has K-Pop fans dropping sweet messages for the artist.

The video has made waves on the internet as Jungkook dances to the song, Kesariya from Brahmastra. As the video gained popularity and comments from K-Pop fans, the sync is just perfectly accurate as he dances to the streets!

The video posted by Kishan Jhun Jhun Wala on Instagram on his account, jhunjhunastic, shows Jungkook grooving to the song initially picturised on actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The edited clip is from Jungkook’s original track for the FIFA World Cup and was later replaced by Kesariya. The BTS member perfectly complemented the music and every beat of the song.

Watch the video below of BTS member Jungkook dancing to Kesariya.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kishan Jhun Jhun Wala (@jhunjhunastic)

So far, the video has reached around 172,000 likes, and many have dropped sweet messages. The caption of the post says, “I know there’s no sync but the vibe matched so much with the song!! Thanks to @hasnaingasm and @preethy.i who made me notice this!”

Reacting to the video, a user wrote, “It definitely suits… Could be more cleaner though.. the edits”. Another added, “I could imagine the song on mute 😂😂” Another added, “Let me be so honest then this song fits perfectly with dreamer😂”

A user also added, “Jungkook mjhe godh Lelo”

Let us know what you think about it

