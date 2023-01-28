The highly anticipated trailer of ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ was dropped recently and everything about the film audience saw was loved by the audience. But one thing that stuck the audience was the songs. The music lover in them is now keen to hear the promising playlist of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar whose music is made by Pritam and sung by Arijit Singh.

While this is not the first time Ranbir– Arijit are coming together for a film’s music, their tandem has always been accepted and cherished by the audience.

Here is looking back at some of the best songs the duo of Ranbir Kapoor- Arijit Singh has given to the audience: _

Kesariya:

This song won the hearts and minds of listeners as soon as the first verse was dropped. The audience got hooked on every single lyric, vocal, and music of the song. Ranbir & Arijit delivered the best and the expected. This song broke every single trend and topped all the lists and becoming a part of Spotify wrapped list. This song was out and out a 2022 chartbuster.

Agar Tum Saath Ho

This song by Arijit Singh starring Ranbir Kapoor replicated the mood and true feeling of longing. The song touched the audience in the heart and is still one of the most-heard songs.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

While Arijit is a real-life rockstar, Ranbir Kapoor could really bring the essence of a singer with his on-screen acting. Arijit’s voice fueled Ranbir’s performance and won our hearts.

Channa Mereya

To date, Channa Mereya is Bollywood’s most loved and cherished breakup song. Several lovers were able to relate to Arijit Singh’s voice and Ranbir Kapoor’s epic performance touched souls.

Sooraj Dooba Hai

Arijit’s voice and Ranbir Kapoor’s style made this song and its music video one of the biggest hits ever. From the euphoric theme to Arijit’s light-hearted way of singing this song, everything about Sooraj Dooba Hai became a chartbuster.

Kabira

This song of Arijit-Ranbir is one of the famous songs they have done together. Apart from Arijit adding magic to the wonderful lyrics, Ranbir’s performance of this song gave us goosebumps.

Phir Le Aya Dil

This song is a tale of a lover who is continuously returning back to the person he loves. The amount of pain this song of Arijit Singh carries has been brought to justice with Ranbir Kapoor’s on-point acting.

