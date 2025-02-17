TvN’s upcoming drama Mean Love, featuring Squid Game fame Lee Jung-Jae and Lim Ji-Yeon, has been facing adverse reactions from netizens. It is not new that Korean netizens have spoken about the vast age gap between the actors in drama. When Goblin, starring Gong Yoo and Kim Go-Eun, was released, people shared their discomfort with the vast age gap between the actors.

But at that time, people defended that Gong Yoo was playing a Goblin who needed to look older than his young bride, Ji Eun-Tak (portrayed by Go-Eun). Now, many have been criticizing the casting of Jung-Jae and Ji-Yeon as the lead couple in tvN’s Mean Love. Others argued that their significant age gap might hinder immersing themselves in the story. Scroll ahead to read what the netizens have been thinking.

Mean Love is expected to be released in the latter half of the year. The storyline follows an intense romance between a former actor whose career was interrupted and a political reporter turned journalist, delving into each of their lives and suspense-filled relationships. Written by Jeong Yeong-Rang and directed by Kim Ga-Ram, the drama has already created a lot of buzz since its announcement.

Lee Jung-Jae will be seen as Im Hyun-Jae, a detective-turned-actor trying to break free from his image as Kang Pil-Gu. On the other hand, Lim Ji-Yeon plays Wi Jeong-Shin, a reporter who transitions from political beat to entertainment after being demoted. Desperate to uncover the connection between politics and entertainment, she gets entangled in an awkward situation. What happens between Im Hyun-Jae and Wi Jeong-Shin is all that Mean Love is about.

Lee Jung-Jae has returned to melodramas after gaining massive fame for featuring in the thriller series Squid Game, which went on to become a globally acclaimed web show. Lim Ji-Yeon also found recognition after starring in the revenge drama The Glory alongside Song Hye-Kyo. Despite having such great dramas in their filmography, people couldn’t comprehend why they have been put together as a lead couple in a drama.

Jung-Jae is 52, and Ji-Yeon is 34; both are from the same agency, Artist Company. The 18-year gap between the actors left the fans irked. One of them wrote, “Isn’t she young enough to be his daughter?” Another criticized, “There’s no chemistry at all.”

People have been loving recent dramas like Love Scout and Motel California, as the lead couples are from the same age group, making them look more realistic. Viewers tend to find the shows more realistic and reliable if the actors are in a closer age range. But what are your thoughts about this? Would you like to see Lee Jung-Jae and Lim Ji-Yeon together?

