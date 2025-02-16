Han Ji-Min and Lee Jun-Hyuk’s latest SBS drama, Love Scout, wrapped up with a perfect ending and a high viewership rating. The romance drama received the highest rating on the finale episode, making it a special one on Valentine’s Day. On February 14, Love Scout’s last episode aired (spoilers ahead), where Ji-Yun (Han Ji-Min) made a difficult decision to hand over her company to Hye-Jin (Park Bo-Kyung).

She wanted to treat the employees who have been a part of her company as a family. But soon, things unravel for Hye-Jin. Despite the challenges and opposition from executives, she still went ahead with acquiring Ji-Yun’s company. Many handed over their resignation letters as soon as she entered the company as the new owner. To make things worse, Young-Min (Go Sang-Ho), her partner in an investment scam, confessed to the scheme, leading to her arrest.

On the other hand, as Ji-Yun’s career reached a standstill, she enjoyed the little things, keeping Eun-Ho (Lee Jun-Hyuk) by her side. The finale episode recorded a peak rating of 12.7% per the viewership rating and an average nationwide rating of 12%. It also earned 11.3% in the metropolitan area and 4.2% among the 20-49 demographic. It became one of the most-watched K-dramas in this time frame and ended with its best ratings to date.

Fans went gaga over the last episode and took X (previously known as Twitter) by storm. One of them wrote, “With that, one of the most well-written romance dramas comes to an end.” Another called it a “perfect ending”.

no ex wife comeback no breakup after the trauma reveal almost no annoying ass subplots OH LOVE SCOUT….. #LoveScoutEp12 pic.twitter.com/E1FPEhGYm0 — ⁷ (@rpwpdeluxe) February 14, 2025

and with that, one of the most well-written romance dramas comes to an end. they successfully delivered a package story of work-romance with full of likable characters. not only the main leads but everyone around them are gems ❤#LoveScout #LoveScoutEp12 pic.twitter.com/K0HeTlTn3o — 우리유정이🌻 (@uriyoojungie) February 14, 2025

Another fan shared a few glimpses from the finale episode on X and wrote, “Love Scout didn’t disappoint us until the very end. without a doubt, it’s one of the best and most well-written kdramas ever made! I love that no character was left behind, everyone had their moment to shine in this episode. Thank u so much, Love scout!” Another user shared, “Eun-Ho opening scene from ep1 was him walking into different way in the middle of crowded people, and he closes it with him walking towards his loml omg it’s so beautifully written.”

eunho opening scene from ep1 was him walking into different way in the middle of crowded people, and he closes it with him walking towards his loml omg it's so beautifully written 😭 #LoveScout #LoveScoutEp12pic.twitter.com/ImJNMigXFa — love scout brainrot (@sprinkleflakes) February 14, 2025

If you haven’t watched Love Scout yet, it should definitely be on your watch list! It can be streamed on Netflix.

