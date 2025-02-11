IU is gearing up for her upcoming drama, ‘When Life Gives You Tangerines’ But before its release, watch these 4 K-dramas to know her worth as an actress. Read further.

Lee Ji-Eun, known by her stage name IU, is a singer-songwriter and actress. In 2007, she signed with LOEN Entertainment and debuted as a singer with the EP Lost and Found at the age of fifteen. After that, she continued to explore more areas in the entertainment industry. As a musician, she started writing songs and starring in her music videos. She also tried acting and won millions of hearts.

She has a unique presence and charm on-screen. The singer can easily hold one’s attention for a long time with her performance, and time and again, she has proved her versatility. After a long break from the small screens, she is all set for a comeback with When Life Gives You Tangerines alongside Park Bo-Gum. It has already created a lot of buzz everywhere, and her fans are super excited for the series. But, before it airs on our small screens, here are her 4 popular K-dramas for you to binge-watch to know her acting skills.

The Producers (2015)

The Producers is one of the K-dramas that featured a group of star-cast. Even though back in the day, the actors were starting their careers, each one of them is now a prominent name in the Korean entertainment industry. It included Kim Soo-Hyun, IU, Ryu Jun-Yeol, Kang Seung-Yoon, and others. How they balance their work-life ratio and how they find love is all about the series.

Watch it on ViKi or Netflix.

Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryo (2016)

Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryo is a historical romance drama centered around Ha Jin, who travels about 1000 years in the Goryeo Dynasty and gets inside a young girl named Ha Seo’s body. IU played both of the characters. How Ha Jin gets involved in a power struggle on the way to getting the throne and how she tries to find her way back to her present is all about the series.

It is recommended. Watch it on ViKi.

My Mister (2018)

My Mister is one of IU’s popular works, in which she portrays Lee Ji-An. The drama revolves around Park Dong-Hoon (Lee Sun-Kyun) and Ji-An, who start to find comfort in each other’s company and, with time, become quite protective of each other. It’s a psychological thriller drama and a must-watch.

Stream it on ViKi, Netflix, or Prime Video.

Hotel del Luna (2019)

IU performed one of her best in Hotel del Luna as Jang Man-Wol. Starring alongside Yeo Jin-Goo, the drama revolves around Man-Wol, owner of a supernatural hotel where the dead pass through for an afterlife. She is bound to the place for a grave sin but when she hires Gu Chan-Sang as a manager of the hotel, things start to take different routes.

This drama has all the elements, romance, comedy, horror, historical – you name it, you will get it. Stream it on Netflix to watch now.

These are the 4 recommended IU dramas. Now, for those who don’t know, her upcoming series When Life Gives You Tangerines is scheduled to stream on March 7, 2025, on Netflix.

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: From BLACKPINK Rose To Aespa’s Song ‘Supernova’: 2025 Korean Music Awards Has Dropped The Nomination List

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News