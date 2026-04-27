Michael is all that the world is talking about now, and Jaafar Jackson’s phenomenal performance is the main reason. The biopic is truly meant for the biggest and most premium screens, hence the film has set a new record for musicals, concert films, and music biopics in IMAX screenings worldwide. It has posted the biggest global opening in the mentioned genre and has beaten Wicked: For Good’s IMAX global debut numbers in that process. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The fan following of the Ling of Pop is greater than the critics’, so it has earned a stellar opening weekend despite the negative reviews. The audience rating is starkly contrasting, and they are the ones who will make this film the ultimate financial winner. To Michael Jackson fans, this film is an entire experience, and it should be seen on the big screen. This film is not just a biopic but a tribute to the late artist.

Michael’s global opening weekend in IMAX

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report, Michael opened with historic box-office numbers from IMAX screenings alone. It has been revealed that the Michael Jackson biopic collected $13.8 million in North America and $10.6 million internationally from the IMAX screenings. Therefore, the global total from IMAX screenings is $24.4 million on its opening weekend.

Sets the biggest IMAX global debut for musical/concert or music biopic movies

The Jaafar Jackson starrer has beaten Wicked: For Good’s $21.1 million IMAX debut to register the biggest global opening for a musical, concert, or music biopic in IMAX. It is the 2nd-largest IMAX debut for a biopic, behind only Oppenheimer’s $35 million global IMAX debut. However, the film has comfortably beaten Oppenheimer’s global and domestic openings.

Michael almost matched Project Hail Mary‘s $27.6 million, The Fantastic Four: First Steps‘ $26.2 million, and F1’s $27.7 million IMAX debuts. It is set to deliver strong box-office numbers at IMAX throughout its lifetime. Word of mouth is strong, and people would love to relive some of Michael Jackson’s best songs and moves on premium format screens.

More about the film

Michael collected $97 million on its three-day opening weekend in North America and over $100 million overseas. The film’s global opening weekend gross is a massive $217.4 million. Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the film covers MJ’s involvement in the Jackson 5 in the 1960s to the Bad Tour in the 1980s. Michael was released on April 24.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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