Dhurandhar 2 is enjoying a solid run in its sixth week, but the ghost of the prequel has returned to haunt it. Comparison shows the first part was a different beast altogether at the ticket windows! The box office journey of the sequel has stopped matching the mammoth numbers of the first part at the ticket window!

Looking at the sixth-weekend numbers from BookMyShow ticket sales, the sequel has failed to catch up with the crazy numbers of the first part. In its sixth weekend, Part 1 managed to sell a staggering 284K tickets on BMS. In comparison, the sequel has recorded 157K tickets over its sixth weekend.

Dhurandhar 2 VS Dhurandhar BMS Sales

The first part of Dhurandhar 2 registered nearly 80% higher sales than the sequel during the sixth weekend. While the sequel definitely benefited from a larger opening, the long-term sustainability of the first part remains untouched and undisputed.

The sixth weekend BMS sales of the first part claimed the top spot in the list of the top 10 sixth weekend ticket sales of Indian films on BMS. Meanwhile, the sequel claimed the 5th spot, surpassing Jawan, Mahavatar Narsimha, and others.

Check out the top 10 sixth weekend sales of Indian films on BMS.

Dhurandhar: 284K Stree 2: 257K Laalo: 226K Chhaava: 197K Dhurandhar 2: 157K Jawan: 141K Mahavatar Narsimha: 121K Kalki 2898 AD: 104K Pushpa 2: 98K Kantara Chapter 1: 76K

Dhurandhar 2 BMS Sales Summary

Check out the entire breakdown of the ticket sales of the spy thriller on BMS after six weeks.

Pre-Sales: 2.41 Million

1st Extended Week: 8.92 Million

Week 2: 3.62 Million

Week 3: 1.58 Million

Week 4: 931K

Week 5: 387K

6th Friday: 40.63K

6th Saturday: 64.9K

6th Sunday: 51.94K

Total BMS Sales: 17.99 Million

Advertisement

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 VS Dangal Box Office: Ranveer Singh Will Fail To Snatch Aamir Khan’s Throne For The Biggest Film Of Indian Cinema – 3 Reasons Why!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News