Prasshant Jha’s directorial Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 could not live upto the expectations. Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr starrer opened to mixed reviews, which further impacted the run amid strong competition from Dhurandhar 2 and Bhooth Bangla. There was a slight improvement in collection on day 2, but it is far from enough. Scroll below for the box office update!

Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 Box Office Day 2 Collection

The romantic comedy drama was allotted the least amount on screens, in comparison with Dhurandhar 2 (3K) and Bhooth Bangla (10K+). Content is king in today’s time, but unfortunately, Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr‘s film could not strike the right chords. According to Sacnilk, Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 collected 57 lakh on day 2.

It witnessed a slight improvement from 25 lakh garnered on the opening day, as per the revised figures. The total collection in India reaches 82 lakh net. The romantic comedy is reportedly made on a budget of 16 crore. It has recovered 5% of the total investment. The trend is poor, which is causing fear of a crash during the weekdays.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Day 1: 25 lakh

Day 2: 57 lakh

Total: 82 lakh

To stay behind Laila Majnu in the opening weekend!

In 2018, Avinash Tiwary and Triptii Dimri’s Laila Majnu failed at the box office, but it gained recognition over the years. During its opening weekend, Sajid Ali’s directorial had collected 1.8 crore. Unfortunately, Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 will not even be able to cross that mark. It needs almost 1 crore on Sunday, which will be out of reach.

Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 Box Office Day 2 Summary

Budget: 16 crore

India net: 82 lakh

Budget recovery: 5%

India gross: 96 lakh

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 10 Advance Booking: 1.8 Lakh Tickets Sold, Akshay Kumar Starrer Competes With Its Opening Day!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News