Priyadarshan’s directorial Bhooth Bangla is inches away from entering the safe zone at the Indian box office. It has witnessed an excellent jump on the second Sunday, scoring a double-digit score. It has also surpassed three of Akshay Kumar’s films. Scroll below for the day 9 box office report!

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 9 Collection

According to the official update, Bhooth Bangla added 11.72 crore to the kitty on day 9. It witnessed an 83% jump compared to 6.4 crore garnered on the second Friday. The hold is fantastic, despite the show count reducing to around 10K. It is outshining Dhurandhar 2 and Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 to emerge as the leading choice of cine-goers.

The cumulative total in India reaches 113.8 crore net. It has surpassed Akshay Kumar’s Gold (105 crore), Housefull 5 (109 crore), and Holiday (113 crore). Today, Bhooth Bangal will surpass Jolly LLB 3 (117.6 crore) and become his 5th highest-grossing film in the post-COVID era. Including GST, the gross total currently stands at 134.25 crore.

Here is the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 95.68 crore

Day 8: 6.4 crore

Day 9: 11.72 crore

Total: 113.8 crore

Will soon become a box office success!

Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, Asrani, Manoj Joshi, Mithila Palkar co-starrer is reportedly made on a budget of 120 crore. In 9 days, the makers have recovered 95% of the total investments. Today, Bhooth Bangla will officially emerge as a box office success.

Bollywood has witnessed only two successes in 2026 so far – Dhurandhar 2 and Border 2. Priyadarshan’s directorial will join the elite club today.

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 9 Summary

Budget: 120 crore

India net: 113.8 crore

Budget recovery: 95%

India gross: 134.25 crore

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Must Read: Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 10 Advance Booking: 1.8 Lakh Tickets Sold, Akshay Kumar Starrer Competes With Its Opening Day!

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