Akshay Kumar & Priyadarshan’s reunion has struck chords with the audience. Bollywood’s fantasy-horror comedy Bhooth Bangla has showcased an excellent boost during its second weekend. The trends are even more exciting for Sunday. Scroll below for the day 10 advance booking and prediction at the Indian box office.

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 10 Advance Booking Update

Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav co-starrer witnessed a reduction in screen count, due to the arrival of Ginny Wedss Sunny 2. According to the latest update, Bhooth Bangla registered advance booking worth 4.72 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) for day 10. In net collection, it has earned around 4 crore net. It saw a further growth of 17.7% compared to pre-sales of 4.01 crore gross on Saturday.

Bhooth Bangla has sold 1.8 lakh tickets for day 10. It will also face competition from Dhurandhar 2, but there’s little to worry about as it is dominating the ticket windows. Even word of mouth is positive, which will improve spot bookings and set the stage for a fantastic second Sunday.

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 10 Prediction

Going by the current trends, Bhooth Bangla will earn around 13-14 crore net. It will remain slightly lower than the opening day, which brought in 14.31 crore. That’s an excellent jump, despite the reduced screen count.

The trends are in favor of Akshay Kumar starrer, which will soon achieve the success tag at the box office. The fantasy horror-comedy will also break the bad spell for the superstar, who missed entering the safe zone by a few crores with his last 4 films – Kesari Chapter 2, Jolly LLB, Sky Force, and Housefull 5.

Bhooth Bangla is also chasing the 150 crore milestone at the Indian box office. It will become the third Bollywood film in 2026 to achieve the feat, after Border 2 and Dhurandhar 2.

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