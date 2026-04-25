Aditya Dhar’s 2026 release, Dhurandhar 2, is truly invincible at the box office. It has been maintaining a rock-steady hold despite competition from Bhooth Bangla and Ginny Wedss Sunny 2. The spy action thriller has showcased a big jump on its sixth Saturday. Scroll below for the day 38 early trends!

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 38 Early Estimates

According to early trends, Dhurandhar: The Revenge brought in 3-3.5 crore net on day 38, across all languages. It remained dominant in the Hindi language, while also earning on the lower end in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Ranveer Singh starrer is behind Bhooth Bangla, but is considerably ahead of Ginny Wedss Sunny 2.

The total box office collection in India will land around 1164.23-1164.73 crore net. Dhurandhar 2 will, unfortunately, not be able to unlock the 1200 crore milestone in its lifetime. However, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and R Madhavan co-starrer will wrap its journey as the biggest success in Bollywood.

Check out the detailed breakdown at the Indian box office (net collection):

Week 1: 690 crore (8-day)

Week 2: 271 crore

Week 3: 120 crore

Week 4: 58 crore

Week 5: 20.63 crore

Day 37: 1.6 crore

Day 38: 3-3.5 crore (estimates)

Total: 1164.23-1164.73 crore

Beats Pushpa 2 (Hindi) on the sixth Saturday!

The streak of success continues for Dhurandhar: The Revenge. It surpassed Pushpa 2 to score the 4th-highest sixth Saturday collection in Hindi cinema. However, Ranveer Singh starrer stayed behind Chhaava and Stree 2.

Check out the top 5 highest sixth Saturday collections in Hindi cinema (India net collection):

Dhurandhar: 6.10 crore Stree 2: 3.80 crore Chhaava: 3.77 crore Dhurandhar 2: 3-3.5 crore Pushpa 2: 2.20 crore

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