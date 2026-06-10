Machine Gun Kelly’s estimated net worth stands at $25 million as of 2026, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The majority of his wealth comes from music sales, worldwide tours, acting projects, business ventures, and brand endorsement deals.

Machine Gun Kelly, born Richard Colson Baker, has spent more than a decade transforming his image as an underground rapper into a star in modern rock music. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Machine Gun Kelly’s current net worth is estimated at $25 million in 2026, a fortune built through music sales, organizing numerous global tours, acting roles in films, engaging in business ventures, and brand partnerships.

Who Is Machine Gun Kelly?

Born in Houston, Texas, in 1990, Machine Gun Kelly experienced a nomadic childhood before settling in Cleveland, Ohio. According to his Wikipedia biography, he began pursuing music seriously in his teenage years and gained recognition in the city’s hip-hop scene for his rapid-fire lyrics. MGK’s career leaped forward in 2011 when he signed his contract with the famous record label Bad Boy Records, founded by Sean “Diddy” Combs.

As per Wikipedia, the release of MGK’s first studio album, Lace Up, in 2012 boosted MGK’s popularity by entering the top five positions on the Billboard 200 chart. The success of his popular singles such as “Wild Boy” and “Invincible” made him a very promising artist in the rap genre.

Over the years, he released many successful albums, including General Admission (2015), Bloom (2017), and Hotel Diablo (2019). His commercial success continued with the release of his hit single “Bad Things” featuring singer Camila Cabello, a collaboration that reached the Billboard Hot 100’s top ranks.

While the most significant milestone for MGK occurred in 2020. Produced alongside drummer Travis Barker, the project was MGK’s introduction to the world of pop-punk and opened the path to success. He replicated his chart-topping debut with Mainstream Sellout in 2022. Both albums peaked at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200.

In addition to recording music, MGK has also tried his hand at acting. Some of the movies he has appeared in are Bird Box, The Dirt, Big Time Adolescence, Taurus, and One Way.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mgk (@machinegunkelly)

Machine Gun Kelly Net Worth: How Did He Get Here?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, MGK’s estimated $25 million fortune stems from multiple revenue streams he has established during his career. Music remains the largest source of income. His music catalog generates revenue through sales, downloads, streaming royalties, publishing, and licensing.

Songs like “Bloody Valentine,” “My Ex’s Best Friend,” “Bad Things,” and “Forget Me Too” have collectively surpassed hundreds of millions of streams across platforms like YouTube and Spotify.

Moreover, touring has become a major income generator for MGK. After the success of his albums, Tickets to My Downfall and Mainstream Sellout, MGK has toured arenas across North America and Europe. Tour revenues include more than just ticket sales, including VIP experiences, merchandise sales, sponsors, and festivals. Finally, he also earns from acting. According to IMDb, he has starred in over a dozen movies and TV shows, which helps increase visibility and income opportunities.

As Celebrity Net Worth reports, MGK has invested in real estate by buying a $7.5 million mansion in Encino, California, in 2022. Real estate is likely to appreciate, increasing net worth over time.

Brand Endorsements & Public Associations

While MGK does not boast many endorsements like those signed by popular pop singers, he has built strong commercial connections over the years.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, a noteworthy venture in which MGK has been engaged is UNDN LAQR, a gender-inclusive lifestyle and beauty brand focused on nail polish and self-expression. This company aligns closely with MGK’s fashion-forward sense and alternative aesthetic.

Furthermore, MGK’s long-term collaboration with Travis Barker has proven to be an important commercial connection. In the early 2020s, it was MGK and Barker who helped popularize pop punk music among the masses. Lastly, according to AOL, MGK has also partnered with the fashion brand Reebok.

MGK has even participated in various fashion shows, worked with many brands, and appeared on entertainment programs. These activities helped MGK establish himself as an artist beyond his albums and tours.

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Personal Life & Family Members

According to People Magazine, MGK is a proud dad of two daughters, Casie Colson Baker from ex-girlfriend Emma Cannon and Saga Blade Fox-Baker with actress Megan Fox. Additionally, MGK is often heard talking about the significance of being a dad in interviews. His oldest daughter, Casie Colson Baker, has often appeared with MGK during public appearances and award shows.

The romance between MGK and the actress Megan Fox became one of the hottest topics in the entertainment industry in the first part of the 2020s. Even though their relationship faced various ups and downs, it attracted more attention to both celebrities.

Despite his success in entertainment, MGK often talks about personal problems, mental illness, and self-improvement in his songs.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly in Hawaii! 🍒 (2023) pic.twitter.com/Dk6odedb7C — gow.kul (@gowkul1s) June 8, 2026

Machine Gun Kelly’s Net Worth Over Time:

Note: Historical net-worth figures are editorial estimates based on reported career milestones, album sales, touring activity, and publicly available net-worth reports. Machine Gun Kelly has not publicly disclosed his finances.

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