Few celebrities have undergone the dramatic turnaround in fortunes that Kanye West has. At the peak of his Yeezy empire in 2021, the rapper and entrepreneur was valued at as high as $6.6 billion. Five years later, his financial situation looks very different. The loss of his lucrative partnership with Adidas, along with multiple high-profile brand deals, cost him billions in estimated value and knocked him off billionaire indexes.

Despite the decline, West, now known as Ye, is still seen as one of the richest figures in the music industry. His fortune is still boosted by his music catalogs, real estate, cash investments, and the Yeezy brand.

Kanye West Net Worth In 2026

Forbes currently estimates Kanye West’s net worth at around $400 million as of June 9, 2026, while Celebrity Net Worth places it at approximately $350 million. The variation reflects differences in how each outlet values assets, income streams, and business holdings.

His wealth has fallen sharply from previous years due to the partnership with Adidas, which once generated hundreds of millions annually, and is no longer in place. In 2021, Bloomberg reported that West’s business empire was approximately worth up to $6.6 billion, driven primarily by the perceived value of his Yeezy collaborations with Adidas and Gap.

Forbes lists his assets as cash, real estate, the value of his music catalog, and 5% of Kim Kardashian’s shapewear company, Skims. According to Forbes, the Adidas part of Yeezy was once worth about $1.5 billion before the partnership ended in 2022.

The termination of relationships with Adidas, Gap, Balenciaga, and talent agency CAA reduced the value of West’s business portfolio significantly. Forbes reported that the Adidas split alone was enough to remove him from his billionaire status overnight.

BREAKING: Adidas has terminated its partnership with Kanye West “immediately.” Brand says it will “end production of Yeezy branded products and stop all payments to Ye and his companies.“ Full statement:https://t.co/gxdPEgwePG pic.twitter.com/tfc26SRXlg — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) October 25, 2022

Kanye West’s Assets & Income Sources: Yeezy, Music Catalog, Real Estate & Investments

Although West no longer has a billion-dollar net worth, he still owns several valuable assets. One of his most important holdings is his music catalog. According to Billboard, the catalog’s estimated value is over $170 million, while Forbes reports that West earns about $5 million per year in publishing royalties. He has released chart-topping albums, including The College Dropout, Graduation, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, and Donda.

Real estate is one of his largest assets, too. According to the Hollywood Reporter, West owns a $14 million, 4,000-acre ranch in Cody, Wyoming. And as per Realtor, Ye owns a $35 million 11-bedroom luxurious mansion in Beverly Hills, California, Wyoming, and Belgium, totaling $21 million in land and over $80 million in buildings and improvements.

Yeezy also retains ownership of the Yeezy trademark and brand IP (intellectual property). While Forbes doesn’t assign Yeezy the multibillion-dollar valuation that existed during the Adidas era, ownership of the brand still remains one of his biggest business assets. In addition, West’s wealth includes cash holdings, investments, and a 5% stake in Skims, the shapewear company founded by his former wife, Kim Kardashian.

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