Mahavatar Narsimha managed to earn a huge 247.19 crore at the box office in 50 days, and the film is still earning at the box office. Produced by Kleem Productions and Hombale Films, it managed to hit some of the biggest records for Bollywood at the box office in 2025.

The animation film on the day of its release, broke the first record by entering the top 10 animation grossers of Bollywood at the box office. It was a matter of two days before it became the highest-grossing animation film in the history of Bollywood!

Mahavatar Narsimha Failed Three Records

After becoming the highest grossing animation film in Bollywood, Mahavatar Narsimha, has been churning out huge numbers at the box office. However, despite creating some of the other records every day and becoming the 2nd most profitable Indian film of 2025, the film could not break some records.

Here are the three major records that the film failed to break at the box office.

Most Profitable Indian Film Of 2025

The animation mythology film was one of the most profitable Indian film of 2025 till a horror comedy from Sandalwood dethroned it from the top spot! Su From So, managed to turn into the most profitable Kannada and Indian film, with more than 1900% profits at the box office. In fact, after 50 days, the film is still earning!

Most Profitable Film On Mythology

Mahavatar Narsimha failed to become the most profitable Indian film on mythology. When we went through history, we found out that in 1975, a mythological film turned the heart of the nation, churning out profits of over 1600% at the box office. It was Jai Santoshi Maa.

Highest Grossing Film Of The Year

Mahavatar Narsimha, despite the roaring profits, could not manage to become the highest grossing Bollywood film of the year. The record is secured with Saiyaara‘s 337.69 crore.

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Summary

Here is the breakdown of the film at the box office after 52 days.

Budget: 15 crore

India net: 247.19 crore

India gross: 291.68 crore

ROI: 1546%

Overseas gross: 28.20 crore

Worldwide gross: 319.88 crore

Verdict: Super-duper hit

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

