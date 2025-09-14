Unlike some recent Bollywood biggies, the advance booking for Jolly LLB 3 has been made open quite earlier than expected. It’s a good sign, and it seems that the makers are quite confident about the content, which is why they aren’t much concerned about the pre-sales perception. Starring Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, and Saurabh Shukla, the film aims to register decent to good day 1 collection at the Indian box office. But will it enter Bollywood’s top 5 pre-sales of 2025? Let’s discuss it below!

Considering the goodwill of the first two installments, there has been genuine interest among the audience for the upcoming Jolly LLB threequel. Scheduled to release on September 19, the black comedy legal drama isn’t entirely a front-loaded affair and depends much on word-of-mouth. So, the response in pre-sales won’t be huge, but still, it is expected to attract good footfalls through over-the-counter ticket sales.

Limited advance booking for Jolly LLB 3 is now open!

Regarding advance booking, ticket sales went live on Saturday (September 13), six days before the release. As of now, limited shows are available to book through online ticket-booking platforms, and the initial response is fair to decent.

Excluding blocked seats, Jolly LLB 3 has sold tickets worth 13.52 lakh gross at the Indian box office for day 1 (as of 9:30 pm IST). It includes a sale of 3,700+ tickets across the country. The sale has been recorded from around 1,600 shows. With more shows opening up, the film is expected to pick up the pace and eventually conclude the advance booking on a decent to good note.

Will it enter Bollywood’s top 5 day 1 pre-sales of 2025?

As we mentioned above, Jolly LLB 3 isn’t an entirely front-loaded affair, so it won’t compete to enter the top 5 pre-sales of Bollywood in 2025. To join the list, the film must overtake Housefull 5, which might not happen. Housefull 5 was a magnum opus and a front-loaded affair, which concluded its day 1 advance booking at 8.02 crore gross (excluding blocked seats).

Bollywood’s top 5 opening day pre-sales of 2025 (excluding blocked seats):

War 2 – 21 crores Chhaava – 13.85 crores Sikandar – 10.09 crores Saiyaara – 9.4 crores Housefull 5 – 8.02 crores

