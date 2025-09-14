Vishal Bhardwaj has taken over the internet with the announcement poster of his new film titled O Romeo. Starring Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Randeep Hooda, Avinash Tiwary, and Disha Patani, the film is all set to release in theaters on February 13.

The poster of the film was dropped with a little verse, and it screams a typical Vishal Bhardwaj creation. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is an action thriller and will mark Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj’s fourth collaboration after Kaminey, Haider, and Rangoon!

O Romeo Box Office To Nail A Milestone!

O Romeo is definitely going to aim for a spot in the list of the highest-grossing Valentine’s Day releases. In fact, the film would ideally need to earn more than only 79 crore in its lifetime to enter the top 5 highest-grossing Bollywood films released on Valentine’s Day!

Shahid Kapoor To Dethrone Akshay Kumar!

Currently, the list of the top 5 highest-grossing Valentine’s Day releases is topped by Vicky Kaushal‘s Chhaava with a lifetime collection of 615.39 crore. The top 5 list includes two Akshay Kumar films – Jolly LLB 2, and PadMan. In fact, Akshay Kumar dominates this list with two releases!

As soon, as Shahid Kapoor‘s O Romeo earns anything more than 79 crore, it would replace PadMan and push it out of the top 5. But interestingly, then Shahid Kapoor would dominate this top 5 list with two releases – Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, and O Romeo.

Check out the list of the top 5 highest-grossing Bollywood films released on Valentine’s Day.

Chhaava (2025): 615.39 crore | Verdict: Super Duper Hit

Gully Boy (2019): 139.38 crore | Verdict: Super-Hit

Jolly LLB 2 (2017): 117 crore | Verdict: Super-Hit

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024): 87 crore | Verdict – Plus

PadMan (2018): 78.95 crore | Verdict: Hit

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

