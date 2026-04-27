Michael has done it with its strong word of mouth; it has crushed the industry’s projections. It has beaten every biopic in cinema history to record the biggest debut for a biopic, not just in North America but worldwide. It has beaten Oppenheimer and Bohemian Rhapsody to set this amazing box-office record. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Michael’s record-breaking debut at the domestic box office

The King of Pop Michael Jackson’s biopic crushed the industry’s $60-$70 million opening-weekend projections, taking in $97 million over three days in North America. It is over Oppenheimer’s $82.5 million, The Passion of Christ’s $83.4 million, and American Sniper’s $89.3 million debut weekend collections. registering the biggest opening weekend ever for a biopic.

Michael’s record-breaking domestic opening sets new benchmarks across multiple categories

Recorded the 9th biggest opening of all time among April releases.

Surpasses Project Hail Mary’s $80.5 million to become the biggest live-action opening of 2026 so far.

Surpasses Project Hail Mary’s to become the biggest live-action opening of 2026 so far. Smashes past Straight Outta Compton’s $60.2 million and nearly doubles Bohemian Rhapsody’s $51.1 million to claim the biggest opening ever for a music biopic at the domestic box office.

and nearly doubles Bohemian Rhapsody’s to claim the biggest opening ever for a music biopic at the domestic box office. It has also beaten Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’s $93.2 million , setting the biggest debut ever for a film centered on a pop star.

, setting the biggest debut ever for a film centered on a pop star. Overtakes John Wick: Chapter 4’s $73.8 million to become Lionsgate’s biggest post-pandemic debut and the 6th biggest opening in the studio’s history, only below The Hunger Games entries and The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2.

Historical global debut crowns Michael Jackson at the box office

According to Box Office Mojo, Michael opened to $120.4 million internationally across 82 markets in 5 days. It is an all-time record for a biopic. The film has beaten Oppenheimer‘s $98 million and Bohemian Rhapsody’s $91.7 million overseas debut collection to achieve this feat. It has crushed projections for global openings, crossing $200 million in its debut weekend.

Combined with the $97 million domestic debut, the film delivered a worldwide debut of $217.4 million. It is the biggest global debut ever for a biopic, surpassing Oppenheimer’s $180.4 million and Bohemian Rhapsody‘s $141.7 million [Bohemian Rhapsody was released a week earlier in the UK, hence its international opening figures include a 10-day UK cume]. Made on a reported budget of $200 million, it has already recovered its budget in its opening weekend. Michael starring Jaafar Jackson was released on April 24.

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