Cillian Murphy, best known for his roles in Peaky Blinders, Inception, Red Eye, and the most recent role in Oppenheimer, once opened up about his intimate scenes with co-star Florence Pugh in Christopher Nolan’s movie.

The 48-year-old opened up to GQ about his portrayal of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the Manhattan Project physicist, in the biopic directed by Nolan. During the interview, Murphy was asked if his sex scenes with Pugh were needed to tell the story. In response, Murphy said, “I think they were vital in this in this movie. I think the relationship that he has with [Pugh’s character] Jean Tatlock is one of the most crucial emotional parts of the film. I think if they’re key to the story then they’re worthwhile.”

However, he clarified, “Listen, no one likes doing them, they’re the most awkward possible part of our job. But sometimes you have to get on with it.”

Cillian Murphy Calls Intimate Scenes ‘Awkward But Essential’

Oppenheimer is the first of Nolan’s movies that has sex scenes, and the movie is rated R for “some sexuality, nudity, and language.” Nolan is popularly known for his films including Interstellar, Dunkirk, Inception, Tenet, and others, which feature Murphy as well.

In another interview with The Sydney Morning Herald, Cillian Murphy shared that the sex scenes with Pugh were “written deliberately” by Nolan and they were not included for “gratuitous” reasons. He said, “[Christopher] knew that those scenes would get the movie the rating that it got. And I think when you see it, it’s so f—-ing powerful. And they’re not gratuitous. They’re perfect. And Florence is just amazing.”

Furthermore, Nolan shared with Insider when asked if he was nervous about audiences’ reaction to sex scenes in the movie, “Any time you’re challenging yourself to work in areas you haven’t worked in before, you should be appropriately nervous and appropriately careful and planned and prepared.”

He continued, “When you look at Oppenheimer’s life and you look at his story, that aspect of his life, the aspect of his sexuality, his way with women, the charm that he exuded, it’s an essential part of his story.”

In the blockbuster movie, Florence Pugh plays the role of the scientist’s mistress, Jean Tatlock.

