When Cillian Murphy's Batman Audition Tape Went Viral Online But Lost The Role After Superhero's Batsuit, "Was Far Too Roomy" For Him

In 2021, Cillian Murphy’s audition tape for Batman broke the internet. The Irish actor who played the villain Scarecrow in the 2005 film was actually seen in a Batsuit auditioning for the superhero role.

Before Christian Bale landed the iconic Role of Bruce Wayne/Batman in the 2005 Christopher Nolan film, Nolan Met with various young actors to potentially take part. One of the actors who came close to playing the role was Oscar Winner Cillian Murphy.

In a 2019 interview with GQ, Murphy revealed Nolan had spotted him in Danny Boyle’s surprise hit 28 Days Later in 2002 and was keen for him to audition for the lead role in Batman. While Cillian Murphy wasn’t eager for global superstardom, he wanted to star in a Nolan film and agreed to a screen test. He told GQ, “My thing was, like, ‘Listen, if I even get to just screen-test for Chris Nolan, that will be enough for me.'”

Cillian Murphy was reportedly aware Christian Bale was also testing for the role when he showed up at the studio to try on the Batsuit. While Murphy obviously didn’t land the role, two decades later, The Oppenheimer star’s audition tape went viral online. The tape has accumulated 4.3 million views in three years.

In the tape, Christopher Nolan praised Cillian Murphy’s performance as Bruce Wayne, aka The Batman, but said he did not quite fit his physique. In the GQ interview, Murphy echoed Nolan’s statements, saying the batsuit “was far too roomy for me.”

Murphy added, “And I knew that Christian Bale was testing, and I was like, ‘Obviously, he should play Batman. Why am I even here?’ But it was fun. It’s a great thing to tell your kids. And then something came out of it.”

However, impressed by the Irish Actor’s performance, Nolan cast him as Scarecrow.

