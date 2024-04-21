When Oppenheimer was released in 2023, critics and moviegoers couldn’t stop praising it. Directed by Christopher Nolan, the biographical war drama stars Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, and many others. Cillian Murphy played Robert J. Oppenheimer in Nolan’s film and received immense appreciation for his performance.

What made Oppenheimer such a big hit is the powerful story, the direction, cinematography, music, and the performances. From Cillian Murphy to Robert Downey Jr. to Emily Blunt, every actor associated with the movie was praised for their acting. Cillian and RDJ also went on to win several big awards this year, including Oscars. Well, the streak of winning awards is not yet over for the Batman Begins actors.

Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer

Recently, Cillian Murphy was presented with the Best Lead Actor award for Oppenheimer, at the 21st Irish Film and TV Academy Awards. The Irish actor was pleased and gave a sweet speech about being “home.” As reported by Variety, Cillian said in his speech, “Being in this room is so special—being at home, with people that I love and admire amongst my fellow nominees and some of my favourite people.”

Killers of the Flower Moon actress Lily Gladstone presented him with the award. The report mentions that backstage at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre, Cillian added, “It feels lovely being home with so many friends and colleagues.”

Cillian has won many awards for his performance in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer movie. Some of the awards he won in the Best Actor category include the Academy Award, BAFTA Award, Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award, AACTA Award, Satellite Award, and many more.

Small Things Like These Trailer

After Nolan’s film, Cillian appeared in ‘Small Things Like These’ movie. The historical drama, directed by Tim Mielants, also stars Eileen Walsh, Michelle Fairley, Emily Watson and Clare Dunne. The movie had its world premiere on February 15, 2024, at the 74th Berlin International Film Festival.

