Deadpool & Wolverine footage at the CinemaCon created an uproar on social media as it was reported that Chris Hemsworth’s Thor has appeared in the movie. And now a social media report has revealed essential information regarding Loki. His name came in the movie’s clip. Keep scrolling for more.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have teamed up for the Marvel flick, fuelling the fan’s excitement more. There have been several speculations regarding the film’s plot. The movie’s first teaser trailer was dropped in February, confirming the involvement of the Time Variance Authority, aka TVA. The Succession star Matthew Macfadyen is allegedly seen as Mr Paradox, who explains certain things to Wade Wilson.

Wade Wilson is known for breaking the fourth wall and refer other characters in his movies. According to Marvel Film News’ X post, the nine-minute-long footage of Deadpool & Wolverine had an alleged subtle mention of Loki in it. For the unversed, the character of Loki is played by Tom Hiddleston and is one of the most loved MCU villains whose character development has been remarkable. From a villain, he redeemed himself and became a true savior by the end of Loki Season 2 as he turned into the God of Stories.

As per the post, when Mr Paradox asks Deadpool to save the Sacred Timeline, he responds, “Why is the Sacred Timeline being saved…? We just had two seasons on why that is a terrible idea!”

Will Loki appear in Deadpool & Wolverine?

According to Screen Rant’s reports in the ComFestCon, Tom Hiddleston addressed his potential appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine and said, “I don’t know, and if I did… I might not be allowed to tell you. I truly don’t know, Marvel are correctly protective of their information. I’ve seen the trailer; it looks good.”

While speaking to Variety, Tom Hiddleston revealed he wishes for his character Loki to go head to head against Wolverine and Daredevil. The Thor actor said, “The X-Men, they’re back in there, right? Wolverine’s in there. My friend Charlie Cox plays Daredevil, and he’s got his show coming up.”

He added, “I think Wolverine was in the original Avengers as far as I remember, so there’s some comic book history there. I’d have to dig my old comic books out and see what the storylines are.”

The fans would have to wait a few more months to determine whether Tom Hiddleston’s character Loki would appear in Deadpool & Wolverine. The film is slated to be released in July this year.

