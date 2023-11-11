Loki Season 2 Review : Star Rating:

Cast: Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Sophia De Martino, Jonathan Majors, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Eugene Cordero, Rafael Casal, Ke Huy Quan, and ensemble.

Creator: Michael Waldron.

Director: Justin Benson, Aaron Moorhead, Dan DeLeeuw, Kasra Farahani.

Streaming On: Disney+

Language: English (with subtitles)

Runtime: Six episodes, around 50 minutes each.

Loki Season 2 Review: What’s It About:

In the first season, after Sylvie kills He Who Remains, a variant of Kang, the sacred timeline falls apart, and we see Loki back in the TVA [Time Variance Authority], where Mobius and others failed to recognize him. The second season picks up from there, and it is all about saving the TVA from falling apart, intending to keep all the branches of the timeline. As shown in the trailer of the series, this time, the fight was against time, and they were running out of it.

Loki Season 2 Review: Script Analysis:

While Marvel has struggled with giving quality content to the audience, Loki came in as a savior in its first season and even this time around. The moment Tom Hiddleston appeared on screen in Thor as the God of Mischief, people fell in love with his character, and it continued – his transition from an antagonist to an ally and now a savior. Loki, who once vowed to rule over everyone and was deep in his egoistical world, is now burdened with the glorious purpose of saving others. Loki Season 2 further explores his character about what he wants from life and what he is destined to do. Everything has been beautifully orchestrated in both seasons, and it’s a beautiful journey to witness.

The series was spearheaded by creator Michael Waldron, with Eric Martin as the head writer. The details in every episode contributed perfectly to the storyline of Loki Season 2. The makers ensure to focus on one thing at a time yet maintain the pace of the story without it lagging, which is one of the most significant qualities of this MCU series. From the first episode itself, we are on the go running to fix things, and when you are up against time, the plot needed to be fast-paced; it was just that, and it maintained throughout the series’s second season. Time is of essence was one of the themes the makers portrayed through their storytelling.

In the first season, Loki, Sylvie, and Mobius were searching for the person behind the creation of TVA, and there was a definitive bad guy, but this time, there was no one as such. Time was their biggest enemy, and how do you fight something that is invisible yet has the power to end it all? The frustration and desperation reflected clearly throughout. The writing has again been commendable in bringing the fans’ faith back in the MCU and setting the standards high for the upcoming shows.

As we mentioned in our Loki Season 2 review (Mid-Season), the first season addressed the matter of people’s herd mentality via He Who Remains’ words; the second season does no such thing. It is wholly focused on shaping the character of Loki, preparing him for the bigger picture, and I am definitely not complaining about that! As mentioned above, Loki had been the hope not only for TVA and the world but also for Marvel. With the disappointments the studio’s previous projects had been, they kept their fingers crossed for this one, too.

Loki Season 2 Review: Star Performance:

The cast, led by Tom Hiddleston, has done a fantastic job. One of Marvel’s best decisions was to cast Tom in this character even though he auditioned for the role of Thor. He has played all the shades of this character perfectly, and the solo series gave him more instances to show an even more varied range of emotions. You cannot take your eyes off him; the English actor has seamlessly portrayed every emotion. Loki is a character of grey shades, and that could go wrong if the actor did not put in the right amount of propensity, which was elegantly done by the lead star.

Owen Wilson, as Mobius, has been refreshing throughout the series’s two seasons. His chemistry with Tom’s Loki also made things interesting, and I never got bored seeing that duo together onscreen. Sophie Di Martino was also good as Sylvie, but her involvement in this season seemed a little less for me. She could have gotten more screen time. Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Renslayer did her part well. Eugene Cordero, as Casey, also got more screen presence this season, and his role had an interesting connection to the history [watch the series to find out]. Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15 also stood out in this season. Rafael Casal, as Brad Wolfe, also did his part well.

Jonathan Majors as Victor Timely once again proved that he is one of the rising stars of Hollywood, and it would be a shame if Marvel had to replace him because of his domestic violence allegations. The actor stood out as all three variants of Kang, starting from He Who Remains, Kang The Conqueror, and now Victor Timely.

Ke Huy Quan as Ouroboros, aka OB, the tech guy of TVA, is an excellent new addition to the cast as people instantly fell in love with the character the moment he appeared on screen in the first episode.

Loki Season 2 Review: Direction & Music:

The direction of Loki Season 2 has been done finely as the story progressed. It was essential to hold on to the pace of it without losing the plot. Every character had their time to stand out in the series and will not get lost in the crowd, that is for sure. The introduction of time slipping was an exciting thing in this season, and the process of explanation of it, along with the concept of time travel, has been done well. The way of execution of time travel on screen was something new and has also been done well.

No one could have imagined a series for the antagonist of a film in which Loki was in Thor and The Avengers, but the way his character was shaped in the MCU is one of the most praised works of the Studio. When Loki’s solo series was announced, the fans were equally excited like any other Marvel project at that time, maybe even more. The way the first season took place, people’s expectations rose, and many, including me, consider Loki one of the best series of the MCU.

MCU had cast a shadow of doubt with their She-Hulk and the way they disappointed everyone with the ending of Secret Invasion after building it up so beautifully. But thank the heavens, they treated Loki perfectly and finally gave us a series to be proud of. If we talk about the VFX, Loki has one of the best visuals in the MCU, even in the first season and now in season 2. The music was good, too. The cinematography had a vintage feel to it this time, and it went well with the series.

Loki Season 2 Review: Last Words:

The entire season 2 is, again, very fast-paced, and it will keep you glued to your couch! The underlining theme of Ouroboros, a snake eating its own tail, has been running throughout the series, which signifies the time loop. It has been portrayed beautifully, too, and was interesting for people like me who are intrigued by such mythological references. Pay more attention to it, I would suggest, as it is all connected.

All the episodes leading to the finale will not prepare you for what is about to happen in the last episode. It is packed with emotions, and the humor doesn’t go overboard.

People like me who are wholly invested in Marvel will feel content as it gets back its glory with Loki. This was the Marvel I fell in love with!

