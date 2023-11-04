Invincible Season 2 Review: Star Rating:

Cast: Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, J.K. Simmons, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs.

Creator: Robert Kirkman

Director: Sol Choi

Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video

Language: English (with subtitles).

Runtime: 8 Episodes, Around 45 Minutes Each.

Invincible Season 2 Review: What’s It About:

Invincible tells the story of Mark Grayson, also known as Invincible, a brand-new superhero and the son of the most powerful superhero in the world: Omni-Man. When Mark discovers his father is not everything he thought he was, their relationship breaks. Now, in season 2, Mark must deal with the trauma from past events and move forward as a person and as Earth’s protector.

Invincible Season 2 Review: Script Analysis:

When Invincible Season 1 was released on March 25, 2021, we did not know what to expect. We only knew that the show was based on a comic by Robert Kirkman, the same man who created the phenomenon that is The Walking Dead. This already gave the brand a sort of seal of approval, but could it be enough to actually make people watch an animated show?

It is well-known at this point that audiences seem to prefer watching live-action shows to anything else. Many of the best animated shows become only cult hits, being watched by just the most dedicated TV and Film fans. However, it has become clear in the last couple of years, that animated shows can be just as good, if not better, than live-action stories. Invincible is made in such a way that it really does an amazing job topping the best live-action shows out there. The first season delivered all it could when it came to action, character development and just fantastic superhero sequences. Season 2 is ready to do that and so much more.

We can say with certainty that Season 2 maintains the quality of the first season, but now the show feels much bigger, and it seems the story has a lot more freedom, when it comes to going to crazy and unexpected places. Season 1 was very much focused on one thing and one thing only – Omni-Man and his secret. This gave the first season a lot of focus, and allowed us to see the characters deal with a very serious and tragic situation, and because a character is often delivered mostly through action, the show managed to draw its characters very well. Season 2 carries what was already built in that season and makes the characters go into unexpected places.

Of course, we won’t deliver any spoilers here, but let’s just say that the story will bring characters both favorites from the first season and also introduce tons of new characters that will expand the universe. The story’s focus this time is Mark’s mental health, which is not something that is tackled very often in superhero stories. However, after the events of the first season, it is only the logical step to see Invincible go through the ringer because of the trauma he suffered. It makes the show feel not only more real but also more human.

Invincible Season 2 Review: Star Performance:

Something that really made the first season of Invincible great was its amazing voice performances. Season 2 doesn’t drop the ball in this department. In fact, it just goes overboard by bringing even more excellent performers to the table. It is just amazing to see fan favorites such as Walton Goggins’ Cecil and Sandra Oh’s Debbie, being side by side with newcomers like Sterling K. Brown, Peter Cullen, Cliff Curtis, Ella Purnell, and Scoot McNairy. The show’s production really went above and beyond, making this one of the most impressive casts on TV.

However, there are, of course, those voices that just make the show its own. Steven Yeun as Mark delivers an amazing performance this season. You can really feel that he is not the same character as before. He is dealing with some truly powerful and dangerous stuff in his head, and seeing him suffer so much is just devastating. Yeun’s performance might not be as showy as others, but this one is the anchor of the show.

Meanwhile, Sterling K. Brown becomes an instant highlight of the season with his Angstrom Levy’s performance. The actor puts it all out there with this character, and the result is a fantastic if unexpected antagonist for this season.

Invincible Season 2 Review: Direction & Music:

If something really made Invincible stand out from other animated shows since the movement the first season was released, it was its presentation. For what seemed to be the first time, an animated show matched the runtime of a live-action show, making each episode run for about 45 minutes. However, when some live-action shows seem to struggle to fill out that runtime, Invincible just easily packed the 45 minutes with tons of story and fantastic moments.

The pacing is just amazing. This is incredibly important. Many shows can put you to sleep easily, but Invincible packs so much into each episode that you remain engaged throughout the entire experience. Animation has clearly improved a bit over the past season, and this leaves us excited to see what incredible sequels the show will have in future seasons. If each new season keeps getting better and better, we might be watching a classic in the making.

Invincible Season 2 Review: Last Words:

Invincible in one of the best TV series of the year, and of course, one, if not the best, animated shows of the year. Robert Kirkman understands that this is his opportunity to rewrite his famous comic book and make it better, and he is ready to seize every opportunity he gets to do it. Season 2 delivers on the promise of more Invincibles and sets up upcoming storylines beautifully.

