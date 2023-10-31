Today marks the end of the tenth month of 2023, and we decided to celebrate it (along with Halloween) by providing information about what you can watch next month. While several films will be hitting the big screen – including biggies like Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 and Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, and Teyonah Parris’ The Marvels, Prime Video too has an impressive release calendar.

Right from its first Friday, November 3, to its last, November 24, the streaming platform has a number of releases/premieres spread across genres and languages to cater to everyone. So, what’s in the release calendar?

From BTS: Yet To Come concert film to Takeshi’s Castle (Hindi), P.l. Meena, and more, scroll below to know what’s releasing on Prime Video next month and read up some details about the projects.

Takeshi’s Castle Hindi

Who doesn’t remember Takeshi’s Castle and Jaaved Jaffrey hosing it? This program is the Indian revival of the beloved 1980s Japanese show and will feature Bhuvan Bam as the commentator. As seen in the trailer, Bhuvan – playing the role of Titu Mama, gets kidnapped by the Yakuza gang, to whom he owes a debt, and is compelled to lend his voice to the Hindi version of the show. The show is set to premiere on Prime Video on November 2.

Knuckle Girl

A Korean crime-action webtoon, ‘Knuckle Girl’ revolves around a promising woman boxer, Ran, who takes on school bullies and participates in illegal bouts. The Amazon Original film follows her journey as she risks her own life by breaking into the underworld wearing brass knuckledusters – rather than boxing gloves, to save her sister after a criminal gang kidnaps her. The series premieres on November 2. Directed by Korean director Chang, the film stars Japanese female actor Miyoshi Iyaka – who reported enduring six months of fight training for the role.

P.I. Meena

Starring Tanya Maniktala, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Jisshu Sengupta, Vinay Pathak, Zarina Wahab, Samir Soni, and others, P.I. Meena is an 8-episode multi-lingual show that will be released on Prime Video this Friday, November 3. Set to release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, the thriller series will follow a young, troubled female private investigator who has to fathom the unfathomable and find herself.

Romancero S1

Starring Alba Flores, Belén Cuesta, Txunamy Ortiz, Ricardo Gómez, Julieta Cardinali, Guillermo Toledo, and more, Romancero Season 1 is a bi-lingual Prime Original that will premiere on November 3 in Hindi and English. The 6-episode supernatural horror series – written by Fernando Navarro and directed by Tomás Peña, will see Cornelia and Jordan flee not only from the force of the law but also from powerful supernatural creatures, as well as themselves.

Invincible S2

This adult animated series is the coming-of-age tale of Mark Grayson, whose father is the most powerful superhero the world has ever known, Omni-Man. The series – which premieres on Prime on November 3, follows Mark as he turns 17 and begins developing his own powers. He captures his struggle as he learns to control his powers while balancing his normal life and living in the shadow of his father. The series will be available for users in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada & Malayalam.

Los Billis

Based on a real story, Los Billis is about one of Bogota’s notorious teenage gangs and their lasting impact on Colombian pop culture. The 8-episodes coming-of-age drama narrated the story of a group of friends in the 80s in Bogotá and the generation’s search for identity through unlikely friendships. Starring Julian Zuluaga M, Santiago Rodríguez, Francisca Estevez, Nicolás Santa, Mayppel, Camilo Amores, Camila Jurado, Angela Rodriguez, Luis Fernando Hoyos, and more, the series will premiere on Prime this Friday, November 3.

Rainbow Rishta

‘Rainbow Rishta’ is an unscripted docu-series that follows six inspiring and heartwarming queer love stories. The series – which celebrates love through the lens of a few members from the LGBTQIA+ community, will premiere on Prime Video on November 7. It will stream in India, as well as across 240 countries and territories worldwide.

BTS: Yet To Come Concert

In October 2022, world-renowned Korean boy band BTS performed their ‘BTS: Yet to Come’ concert. This on-stage live performance marked their last collective appearance before they began focusing on their solo careers, and members Suga, J-Hope, and Jin joined the military. The concert film of their last performance – held in Busan as a part of the World Expo 2030 bid and took place at the Asiad Main Stadium, will begin streaming on Prime Video on November 9.

007s Road to a Million

While 23 James Bond films are already available on the streaming giant for all to see, the JB universe will expand even further with the release of the game show 007: Road To A Million. Emmy winner Brian Cox will host the show, and will feature nine pairs of contestants competing with each other while traveling across the globe to have a shot at winning £1,000,000. The show will premiere on November 10 on Prime Video.

Congrats My Ex

This Thai-Indian light-hearted romantic comedy film – starring Bella Ranee Campen, Bright Vachirawit Chivaaree, Mahir Pandhi, and Anahita Bhooshan in pivotal roles, will be released in Thai theaters and on Prime Video – in more than 240 countries on November 16. The film, directed by Prueksa Amaruji, narrates what happens when the chaotic love of an ex takes center stage in the midst of a vibrant Indian wedding.

Twin Love Season 1

This reality show – which has adopted the label of social experiments, will showcase ten pairs of identical twins who are split into two houses, with each house hosting one member from each twin set. Here, the twins will partake in dating experiences, giving viewers an intriguing look into whether the twins’ preferences diverge or remain aligned over time. It will premiere on Prime Video on November 17.

Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story

In the soon-to-release documentary Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story, we’ll get a look into the humble beginning the writer, actor, and director had. It will shed light on his life, including his traumatic childhood and how he rose above it and is now an icon in the media industry. The documentary hits the streaming platform on November 17.

Besides the above-mentioned movies and shows, Prime Video will also see the release of Fabioland on November 3, Jinny’s Kitchen: Team Building on November 12, Trevor Wallace Comedy Special on November 14, Bihter on November 16, PUSH on November 17, Boyz 4 (Marathi) on November 17, Your Christmas or Mine 2 on November 24, and Elf Me (English, Hindi) on November 24.

Which Prime Video release are you eagerly awaiting? I bet Takeshi’s Castle and BTS: Yet to Come concert film are on the list of many.

