One of the biggest mysteries for every cinephile worldwide is who the next James Bond will be. We have been living with this question for the past two years with no answer in sight, even now. Over this period, a list of names has been speculated to be in the run to be the iconic British Spy. The makers, though, have maintained a radio silence and haven’t even let one bit about the next film slip from their mouths. Turns out producer Barbara Broccoli has yet again decided to talk about it, but in the same way even when Christopher Nolan has voiced his interest.

For the unversed, in the past two years, since Daniel Craig decided to vacate the mantle with No Time To Die, actors like Henry Cavill, Idris Elba, Regé-Jean Page, Tom Holland, Harry Styles, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson have all been speculated to be in the run to become the next James Bond. But nothing confirmed has come out of the maker’s mill as of now.

Now Barbara Broccoli is back to talking about the future of James Bond, and while doing so, she has again managed to dodge the question about the future, calling it a long, long road. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per ComicBook, James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli said, “I go back to GoldenEye when everyone was saying ‘the cold war is over, the wall is over, Bond is dead, no need for Bond, the whole world’s at peace and now there’s no villains’ – and boy was that wrong!”

Talking about the future of the franchise and who will lead it, she added, “Daniel gave us the ability to mine the emotional life of the character … and also the world was ready for it. I think these movies reflect the time they are in, and there’s a big, big road ahead reinventing it for the next chapter, and we haven’t even begun with that.”

This comes exactly a few weeks after Christopher Nolan himself voiced his interest in directing a James Bond movie. The filmmaker revealed how it will be a privilege for him because Bond’s influence on his filmography is embarrassingly apparent.

Talking on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused Podcast, Nolan said, “It would be an amazing privilege to do one. At the same time, when you take on a character like that you’re working with a particular set of constraints. It has to be the right moment in your creative life where you can express what you want and really burrow into something within the appropriate constraints because you would never want to take on something like that and do it wrong.”

