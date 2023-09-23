Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises is one of the greatest superhero movies ever made. The film ended Nolan’s Batman trilogy in the year 2012 and saw Christian Bale as the lead, with Tom Hardy as the villain in the form of Bane. However, did you know Warner Bros wanted Leonardo DiCaprio to play the main villain as The Riddler in The Dark Knight Rises? Yes, screenwriter David S. Goyer recently spilled the beans, leading to epic reactions from the Internet. Scroll down to know the details.

Christopher Nolan’s trilogy started in 2005 with Batman Begins and ended in 2012 with The Dark Knight Rises. We also recently saw Paul Dano playing The Riddler in Robert Pattinson starrer The Batman, released in 2022.

Speaking of Leonardo DiCaprio, according to Collider, David S. Goyer, who worked on all three films with Christopher Nolan, revealed how Warner Bros were eager to bring Leonardo DiCaprio on board to play The Riddler. However, he and Nolan were adamant that they would not get such a big name for the movie or even steer in that direction. “We had all these pitches. I remember at The Dark Knight [premiere], the head of Warner Bros. said, ‘You gotta do the Riddler. Leo [DiCaprio] as the Riddler,’” revealed Goyer adding, “That’s not the way we work – not to take anything away from him.”

Interestingly, the Titanic star had already starred in a lead role in Christopher Nolan’s Inception in 2010. Also, Leonardo DiCaprio has always been very open about not wanting to do superhero movies. He, however, did drop a hint once saying, “You never know. They’re getting better and better as far as complex characters in these movies. I haven’t yet. But no, I don’t rule out anything.”

Social media users did not waste time reacting to David S. Goyer’s revelation. One user said, “Leo’s such a good actor but I just don’t see him as The Riddler.” Another stated, “He would’ve been amazing as The Riddler.”

The next one commented, “I don’t think Leo would have accepted anyway. He’s been open about not wanting to do Superhero movies.” Another chimed in, “Indeed. After Joker, the Riddler done by Nolan would have been redudant. Bane was a perfect choice because is a physical menace.”

And, one shared, “I would’ve liked to see it, but Tom Hardy is so good as Bane.” Another concluded, “Even after all these superhero movies, idiots still think good actors can’t play their favorite comic book bullshit lmao.”

Do you think Leonardo DiCaprio would have done justice to the role of The Riddler? Reach out to us and for more pop culture stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

