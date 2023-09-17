Amid all the glitz and glamorous projects unfolding across Hollywood, one of the most serious and dark films is the most anticipated flick from the DC world. Yes, we are talking about Joker: Folie à Deux, aka Joker 2. Starring Joaquin Phoenix, the movie has kept us all waiting and we cannot wait to see the actor spread his magic all over again. But while the star is so dreading on the screen, it is surprising how unserious he is in real life. This incident mentioned below will make you understand.

Though Joaquin Phoenix became a more commercial name post the release of Joker in 2019, he has been an actor with top notch caliber for over a decade easily. Having starred in movies with Oscar nods and an Oscar for himself, he has been one of the most spoken about names in the past couple of years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While he is married to his Her co-star Rooney Mara now with whom he was seeking a divorce in the movie, there was point he was single and he thought that only married people received all the attention from the audience. It doesn’t ends here. He legit went on to fake about proposing his Yoga Instructor and also announcing that they are dating only because he was bored. Read on to know.

The incident dates back to 2014 when Joaquin Phoenix graced David Letterman’s chat show (via Fandom Wire). He was there to promote his movie Inherent Vice, and when asked about the Yoga poses and the relationship with the instructor, he didn’t even blink an eye before saying, “This is the crazy part of the story. We started dating and I think she’s the one. I… I proposed to her and she said yes. […] Well, I mean if everything works out… But yeah, it appears good so far.”

But he was so unserious that he didn’t even clarify his joke at the David Letterman show he rather waited for an entire night and cleared the air the following day in Good Morning America and Live! With Kelly And Michael. Joaquin Phoenix said, “I think like my life’s so boring, and it seemed like something exciting to talk about, and I wanted the audience to like me. They really like people getting married.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Hugh Jackman Was Once Frustrated With Rumours Of Him Being Gay & It Affecting Wife Deborra-Lee Furness, But She Tackled It Like A Boss: “He’s Been Gay So Many Years, I Was Gay Too”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News