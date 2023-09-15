American television host and comedian David Letterman is perhaps best known for his influential career in late-night television. While he has largely stayed away from controversies, he was once embroiled in a s*xual affairs scandal involving his female staff members. Scroll down to know more.

Back in 2009, the seasoned late-night television host returned from a commercial break on The Late Show with an intriguing request for his audience – he asked if he could share a captivating story. Just weeks prior, he recounted how he had ventured into his car one early morning, only to discover an enigmatic package awaiting him in the backseat. The contents of this package held a letter that would set the stage for an intriguing tale.

David Letterman said, “It says that, ‘I know that you do some terrible, terrible things. And I can prove that you do these terrible things. And sure enough, contained in the package was stuff to prove that I do terrible things.” At first, he wouldn’t say what those “terrible things” were. He carefully omitted them, chronicling what happened next while leaving that critical piece of information unexplained.

Letterman informed his audience that his immediate response to discovering the package was to contact his lawyer without hesitation. The mysterious sender of the package had demanded a substantial sum of $2 million in exchange for their silence regarding certain undisclosed information. In accordance with legal guidance, Letterman and his lawyer promptly reached out to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, which identified the threat as an act of blackmail.

Throughout the ordeal, David Letterman’s lawyer engaged with the extortionist on several occasions, including discreetly recorded meetings, unbeknownst to the wrongdoer. Ultimately, a decoy check for $2 million was presented to the individual. On the afternoon of October 1, just hours before the scheduled taping of that day’s Late Show, the perpetrator was apprehended and taken into custody.

Seven minutes after his monologue, David Letterman finally revealed what “terrible, terrible things” his blackmailer knew about him. “The creepy stuff was,” Letterman said, “that I have had s*x with women who work for me on this show.” He paused. The studio was silent.

“Now, my response to that is: Yes, I have. Would it be embarrassing if it were made public? Perhaps it would. Perhaps it would,” Letterman said. “Especially for the women.” He was married when he confessed to having s*x with women who worked for him.

After he made his confession, Letterman spoke about his infidelities on-air again, apologizing to his staff and his wife. The host then said, “She has been horribly hurt by my behaviour, and when something happens like that, if you hurt a person and it’s your responsibility, you try to fix it. And at that point, there’s only two things that can happen: Either you’re going to make some progress and get it fixed, or you’re going to fall short and perhaps not get it fixed. So let me tell you, folks—I got my work cut out for me.”

