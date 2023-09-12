Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet have been screaming romance since they enjoyed Beyonce’s concert in LA. The duo confirmed their dating rumours after indulging in a steamy kissing session. The couple continued to make headlines for their romance with their public outing and the latest one was at the US Open. While the two cannot seemingly keep their hands off each other and pack up with PDA, a new report suggests that they are into something “real,” while netizens believe they are mismatched.

Kylie and Timothee first made headlines after the former parted ways with Travis Scott. The beauty mogul shares her two children with the American rapper who were in an on-again-off-again relationship for years.

When she was finally single again in April, her car was spotted outside Timothee Chalamet’s LA mansion. While there were rumours swirling about their romance, they were also reported to be drifting apart a few weeks later. Well, the couple put all the rumours to rest by confirming their relationship at Beyonce’s concert. They were spotted chatting continuously as Kendall Jenner also joined them. The two were later seen kissing as they grooved to some tracks.

On Sunday, Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet were among the spectators at the US Open, men’s championship final between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev. Kylie Jenner and the Dune star wore matching black outfits and enjoyed themselves at the game. They also took out some time for an intense kissing session and immediately made headlines.

Now, as per Page Six, a source claimed, “I think it’s the real thing,” talking about the new couple in the town. Amid netizens trolling the Call Me By Your Name actor and the reality star for being “mismatched, “ the insider added, “They are very good at communicating with each other in a coupley sort of way that makes this feel like the real thing more so than all the PDA.”

Well, we are curious to see where this relationship will go.

