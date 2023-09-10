For quite some time, Steve Harvey and his wife, Marjorie Elaine, have been leading the headlines as Marjorie’s cheating reports surfaced all over the media. It has been reported that Elaine has cheated on her comedian husband with their bodyguard. While we get new updates on this news every now and then, today, we have brought an old clip of Steve Harvey where he seemed too excited to get matched with Beyonce.

Beyonce is one of the most celebrated singers and rappers in Hollywood who not only knows how to rule over her massive fanbase but also has her way of making celebs from the industry go weak in their knees with her sultriness. Scroll and watch the video when Harvey felt the same for her.

In the old video clip shared by Family Feud on YouTube, Steve Harvey was seen asking the players, “If Steve Harvey wasn’t married, what female celebrity would you match him up with?” Professional wrestler Big E, who was the player, answered without missing a beat, ‘Beyonce’. And his answer left Steve a little amused and stunned, and when the correct answer showed ‘Beyonce‘, Steve could be seen surrendering himself.

Check out the clip here:

Social media users commented on the video. One wrote, “Steve was NOT ready for that answer.”

Another one penned, “Man was shocked, bamboozled and flabbergasted all at the same time,” while another commented, “That ‘What’ came from the deepest part of his heart.”

For those who don’t know, after the rumours of Marjorie Elaine cheating on Steve Harvey surfaced on every portal, the couple had clarified that everything was fine between them.

Well, what are your thoughts on seeing Steve Harvey’s reaction to Beyonce’s name? Let us know.

