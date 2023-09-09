Over the last several weeks, Steve Harvey and his wife, Marjorie Elaine, have been part of the headlines following reports that Marjorie had cheated on her comedian husband with their bodyguard. Despite the couple clarifying all is fine between them, the couple is still in the news. Now, Marjorie has taken to social media and spoken up about it – not directly, but in a cryptic manner.

A while ago, Marjorie took to her Instagram handle and shared a video on her story about truth, people’s perceptions about you and more. Scroll below to know what the video said.

A few hours ago, Steve Harvey’s wife, Marjorie Elaine, took to her Instagram Story and shared a video by Tashee Renee (mztasheesmart) on it. Void of any caption, the clip features a woman talking at length about what she can control and what she can’t. The video begins with her saying, “I don’t ever see myself in a position of controlling how other people think or how other people view me. That’s just never going to happen.”

The video shared by Steve Harvey’s wife, Marjorie Elaine, has the woman further saying, “I think what’s most important is how I see myself. I think that is what’s most important. Everything else is just everything else. It isn’t necessarily what’s really real. People see you in one light or another, depending on the way they think and the way they see. It has nothing to do with the truth of who you really are.”

Check out Marjorie Elaine’s story here:

Check out the full video Steve Harvey’s wife shared on her story here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tashee Renee (@mztasheesmart)

What are your thoughts on this Steve Harvey-Marjorie Elaine cheating scandal that’s making the headlines? Let us know in the comments.

