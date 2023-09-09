American actor Charlie Sheen is known for his charismatic and often controversial career in Hollywood. His career was marked by tumultuous periods, including personal struggles and highly publicized controversies. A former adult star once admitted to indulging in a threesome with him. Scroll down to know more.

Charlie’s ex-fiancée Brett Rossi made her stance clear on the RHOBH scandal between Brandi Glanville and Denise Richards surrounding an affair that allegedly occurred in April 2019. All this despite the Bold and the Beautiful star’s repeated denial.

The former p*rn star spoke to CelebMagazine, “I absolutely believe Brandi. Denise is a bully. I don’t even know Brandi. I don’t even watch their show, but … I felt sad that she was getting eaten alive by them.” She went on to claim Denise Richards even approached her for s*x back in the day.

“[Denise] didn’t like me because I didn’t want to have a creepy threesome relationship with her and Charlie,” Brett Rossi said. She further that Denise previously “hired a hooker” for her ex-husband, only to take “photos of them having s*x and ‘accidentally’ sent them to Charlie knowing damn well I would find out.”

Nevertheless, a source close to Sheen has refuted many of Brett Rossi’s shocking accusations to Us Weekly. “Denise never propositioned Brett for a threesome. Denise has never even had a threesome and never had a threesome with Charlie. And she’s never propositioned any other woman in Charlie’s life,” the publication quoted the source as saying.

“Denise didn’t send any photos like the ones Brett is describing. Never. People like Brett are jumping on the coattails of a very popular show and trying to get their name out there,” the source further said. However, this isn’t the first time that an adult star has made such a claim involving Charlie Sheen.

In 2011, Bree Olson also claimed to have had a threesome with the Two and a Half Men actor. She even spoke highly of Sheen’s antics and his skills in bed.

