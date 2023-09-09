Daniel Peter Masterson, aka Danny Masterson, is in the news for all the wrong reasons currently. The ‘That ’70s Show’ actor – who is also a part of the Church of Scientology, was convicted of r*ping two women. While he was recently sentenced to 30 years in prison, we have now come across an old interview of his that has him talking about s*xual assault and more.

Taking to Reddit, a user shared a gist from an old interview Danny had done where he made disgusting jokes about s*xual assault and spoke about his DJ name – DJ Donkey Punch. For those who don’t know, this slang is the act of punching a female partner in the back of the neck during an*l s*x to trigger a clench reflex (as stated by the wrap).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Taking to the ‘Fauxmoi’ subreddit, a user shared a brief about Danny Masterson’s interview on the Kevin Pollak Chat Show in 2012. This interview, which is now re-uploaded to YouTube after being pulled down years ago, sees the r*pe accused of making s*xual assault jokes. The uploader then noted that they contacted Tony Ortega – a writer who has been covering Scientology daily for many years and had been covering the Masterson trial in the courtroom.

The uploader then added that they re-uploaded the Danny Masterson interview on social media, and they noticed it wasn’t available. In the post, they wrote, “Masterson makes an awkward joke about how he likes to make a move on a woman by inviting them into the shower and he talks about how you can clean each other at the same time.” The post then reads, “If you followed the trial, this was really creepy because one of the Jane Does who accused Masterson of r*ping her said Masterson drugged her, then dragged her into the shower where he forced her to throw up before dragging her to his bed and r*ping her.”

In the interview (link below), around 15:17, Danny talks more about the Donkey Punch name and what he thought it meant when he adopted it. He is heard saying that he felt a Donkey Punch meant “a shot to the ribs that made them cough to release the back muscles.” Check out the re-surface interview here:

Slamming Danny Masterson on the post, one user wrote, “I’m so glad that smug bastard is behind bars. His face is very punchable.”

Another added, “He deserves to burn in hell.”

A third added, “I wonder what DJ Donkey Punch is going to learn in prison?”

One more added, “Yet another example of someone making jokes about foul things while also doing the things they “joked” about”

What are your thoughts about Danny Masterson after reading about and watching his old interview? Let us know in the comments.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood stories.

Must Read: When Joe Jonas Said His P*nis Is Bigger Than The Other Jonas Brothers, Broke Up With Taylor Swift On A 27-Second Call Only To Hook Up With Her BFF Gigi Hadid!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News