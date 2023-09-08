In the last couple of weeks, Steve Harvey and his wife, Marjorie Elaine, have been making the headlines owing to reports claiming the latter cheated on the comedian with his chef and bodyguard making the rounds. While they have clarified everything is well between them, the ‘Family Feud’ host recently got candid about their blended family.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) a while ago, Steve shared a video from the ‘Family Feud’ set where he spoke about family and how he and his wife Marjorie Elaine handled their kids (from previous relationships) when they decided to get married. Read on.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Taking to Twitter, Steve Harvey shared the video and captioned it, “Stop trying to be friends with your kids ✌️” The video begins with the talk show host saying, “First of all, Marjorie and I have never used the term step ever. These are the children, I say, once you introduce the word step, you got people feeling different. First thing we did – no step children. That’s it. I’m not your step dad. And look, it’s like this…”

Steve Harvey continued, “Marjorie and I made it perfectly clear, we love each other. This is the family structure we love. We invite everybody in… It was a struggle, especially with the older children. It was a struggle because, you know, people they set in their ways and then you got the other parties creating division when you’re not around.. So we went through all of that, it was not easy.”

So, how did he and Marjorie Elaine handle it? Recalling all the kids going bowling the first time they met, Steve said, “All the girls told us they didn’t think we should get married, that we should wait awhile. I just walked out of the room. I’m not even talk… y’all stupid.” Adding that Marjorie talked to the kids for hours after this, he spoke about his reaction, saying, “But until I got into Iowa, I didn’t ask y’all. And so we just made it perfectly clear – this is the union, this is the law, and we invite you in. When y’all catch up to that, come on and let us know.”

Steve Harvey added, “But you’re not affecting anything. When Marjorie and I need… we form a two hand circle, we make out decision and we told the kids what the decision was and that was it. Our children don’t vote. You don’t vote, this is not a democracy, this is a dictatorship. You don’t vote, you don’t f*cking vote.” He added, “If you love kids enough and show them the right way, they’ll get onboard. You just gotta stay with it. Don’t waiver in your decision. Be firm. Be the parent. Stop trying to be your kids’ friends. Be the parent. They need parenting.”

Watch the video here:

Stop trying to be friends with your kids ✌️ pic.twitter.com/iIuARLVC1R — Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) September 7, 2023

Do you agree with Steve Harvey and Marjorie Elaine’s philosophy on having a blended family? Let us know in the comments.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates from the entertainment world.

Must Read: Angelina Jolie Once Went Braless In A Strappy Mini Dress Tapping Into Her Punk Gothic Side Showcasing That Heavenly Body From Every Possible Angle!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News